Looking at EURGBP’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is traded 20 pips below its resistance level at around £0.8580. Today, if failed to break though the rate of £0.86, then we could expect it to drop further towards its next support level at around £0.8550 otherwise it should continue rising towards its next resistance level at around £0.8640-0.8650.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.