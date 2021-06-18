A more hawkish than expected US Central Bank sent the greenback and rates higher and spurred an equity sell-off. The knock-on effect sent ripples through the capital markets on Thursday. Most equity markets in the Asia-Pacific region fell. China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan were notable exceptions. Europe's Stoxx 600 is snapping a nine-day advance, with losses led by information technology and utilities. Financials and energy sectors are posting modest gains. US futures are off around 0.3-0.5%. The US 10-year yield jumped eight basis points yesterday, the most in three months. It is slightly softer today, around 1.56%. European yields are 3-5 bp higher, while strong data from Australia (jobs) and New Zealand (Q1 GDP) saw benchmark 10-year rates jump 9 and 13 basis points, respectively. The dollar remains firm, but the Antipodean currencies and yen are showing some resilience. Emerging market currencies are lower, and the JPMorgan Emerging Market Currency Index is off for the fifth consecutive session. Gold, which had been probing $1900 at the end of last week, is now flirting with support near $1800. Iron ore prices are lower for the second day, while steel rebar fell for a third session. Copper prices are lower for the third time this week. A larger than expected draw of US inventories (-7.3 mln barrels) may be helping limit oil's pullback. July WTI has backed off from testing $73 but remains above $71.
We present Forex trades that we are currently in and all trades are from the lower end of the range shown on the grids below and will come off at profit targets.
Chart
[We show you just one of the charts for AUDUSD - need more charts? Visit us at our website and fill out a contact form]
Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones’ financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any trader’s newsletter service. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.19 amid Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.19, as the dollar remains on the offensive following the Federal Reserve's hawkish decision on Wednesday. The bank is set to debate cutting down its bond buys and signaled raising rates sooner than anticipated.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 on weak UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its decline, sliding under 1.39. UK retail sales disappointed with -1.4% in May and the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the UK is also weighing on sterling. The US dollar remain robust after the Fed's hawkish decision.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 on weak UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its decline, sliding under 1.39. UK retail sales disappointed with -1.4% in May and the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the UK is also weighing on sterling. The US dollar remain robust after the Fed's hawkish decision.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.