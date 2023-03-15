Reassurances have been provided, confidence has been restored and US markets have recovered from the earlier panic around stability at the banks. This in conjunction with scaled back Fed rate hike expectations at next week’s meeting has opened the door for a recovery in US equities and downside pressure in the US Dollar.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700 ahead of EU/US data
EUR/USD is retreating toward 1.0700 in early Europe. The US Dollar is finding its feet amid increased odds of a 25 bps March Fed rate hike. Meanwhile, fears calm over the SVB fallout but EUR/USD fails to capitalize ahead of Eurozone and US data.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2150, UK Budget in focus
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.2150 in the early European morning. Risk tone remains calmer amid the ebbing US banking crisis while the US Dollar attempts a bounce on higher Treasury bond yields UK Budget report and US data awaited.
Gold reverses from a jungle of resistances below $1,925
Gold price extends pullback from six-week high as yield curve inversion defends USD bulls. Gold clings to $1,900 confluence, failure to cross $1,925 hurdle keep bears hopeful.
Why Ethereum will emerge victorious in the ongoing bull rally as Tether mints $2 billion USDT
Tether’s recent mint of a billion USDT tokens might have momentarily caused FOMO among participants, but crypto markets quickly came to terms after clarifications from its CTO.
Yields rise on easing demand for safety, revised Fed bets
After seemingly staring into the abyss at the start of the week markets everywhere appeared to be reassured that US banking liquidity issues were relatively isolated cases.