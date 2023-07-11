Commodity Market Report Bonds Forex Metals Energy - Technical Analysis Elliott Wave and Trading Strategies.
Content: US Bond Yields, USD, DXY, USDCAD USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, US Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Lithium, Nickel, Crude Oil, Natural Gas.
Commodities Market Summary: US Dollar is confirmed as bearish, opening the door for long trades in markets such as AUD, GBP, EUR, Gold, Silver.
Trading Strategies: See video.
Video chapters
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields / AU 10 Yr Bonds
00:51 Forex: US Dollar Index, DXY, USDCAD USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD
09:34 Precious Metals: Spot Gold / GDX ETF / US Spot Silver
20:43 Base Metals: US Copper / Lithium / Nickel / Iron Ore
26:55 Energy: Crude Oil / US Oil Fund / Natural Gas / US Gas Fund
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
