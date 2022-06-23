Asia Market Update: Equities trade mixed; JPY extends rise; Commodity currencies continue to push lower amid growth concerns.
General trend
- AU yields keep pushing lower.
- Metals and Crude Oil extend declines.
- Japan and Australia reported mixed PMI data.
- Shanghai and Hong Kong markets rose during morning trading.
- Nikkei 225 pared gain.
- SoftBank Group to hold annual meeting on Fri [Jun 24th].
- Australian equities trade slightly higher.
- US equity FUTs trimmed losses.
- Philippines Central Bank is expected to raise rates.
- Indonesia Central Bank expected to leave rates unchanged.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- China NPC Standing Committee to review the draft revision of the anti-trust law on June 21-24th.
- BRICS summit in focus [Jun 23rd].
- Fed Chair Powell’s Congressional testimony in focus [Jun 22-23rd].
- Japan CPI data is due on Fri.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia Jun preliminary PMI manufacturing: 55.8 V 55.7 PRIOR.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$200M v NZ$200M indicated in 2025 and 2032 bonds.
- (AU) China companies' 2021 investment in Australia at A$778M (prior A$2.5B), cites KPMG study - Australian media.
- (AU) Australia Coucil of Financial Regulators: Monitoring pass through of RBA rate hikes to deposit rates.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.1%.
- (JP) Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Official Okina: BOJ resolve to keep borrowing costs ultra low is causing a negative spiral of Yen depreciation; Recent Yen moves are very sharp and problematic.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 0.800% 20-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 0.9050% v 0.7240% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.38x v 3.10x prior.
- (JP) Japan Former FX Chief Nakao: Continuing with YCC has many negative effects; Clear that monetary policy is playing role in the weak Yen.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) FT: Investors 'crank up' bets on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) surrendering Yield Curve Control (YCC).
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -496.7B v -¥867.2B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -942.5B v -¥206.4B prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.2%.
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: Will work to minimize adverse impact from weakening Won currency (KRW).
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Sr Dep Gov Lee: Need to tame inflation via pre emptive policy; Rate hike negative impact on growth is limited.
- (KR) South Korea to probe speculative property investment by foreigners - Yonhap.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.7%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.2%.
- (CN) China Premier Li: To mull extending NEV purchase tax exemption; Incentives may boost auto consumption by CNY200B.
- (CN) China President Xi: Call for enhancement of regulations for major payment platform companies; To enhance regulation of financial holding companies; To step up macro policy adjustments; Vows to boost economic controls to meet annual target - BRICS summit remarks.
- (HK) Hong Kong incoming Chief Exec John Lee: Working on a strategy to reopen the border with China.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7079 v 6.7109 prior.
- (HK) SCMP comments on the recent currency interventions by the HKMA: the central bank has purchased ~HK$104.3B since May 2022.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China May Swift Global Payments (CNY): 2.15% v 2.14% prior.
- (CN) Securities Times Paper: Issues warning against what it calls 'improper' policies that boost property sales.
- (HK) Macau Leader Ho to hold a briefing on COVID at 2:30ET.
North America
- (US) White House reportedly to authorize commercial labs to conduct monkeypox tests in an attempt to dramatically expand testing - WaPo.
Europe
- (IE) Ireland June Consumer Confidence: 57.7 v 55.5 prior.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng +1.4%; Shanghai Composite +0.7% ; Kospi -0.6%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -0.4%.
- EUR 1.0581-1.0556 ; JPY 136.30-135.12 ; AUD 0.6928-0.6882 ;NZD 0.6297-0.6253.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,833/oz; Crude Oil -2% at $104.06/brl; Copper -1.7% at $3.8720/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
