In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert and Master Trader Mike Venezia join forces to give you the best insights, tips, and actionable knowledge so you can boost your trading game.
Coach Dale acknowledges Michael's call at the High in Natural Gas. Dale's experience tells him that it looks like that weakness is spilling into Crude Oil. Coach and Mike also dive into an analysis of Silver and the ETF SILJ. Mike emphatically says, "I wouldn't short it!" But listen to the entire podcast to understand why.
