Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0850 as US Dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound and climbed above 1.0870 after having declined toward 1.0830 with the initial reaction to US PMI data. With Wall Street's main indexes recovering from session lows, the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300, stays in red
GBP/USD continues to trade in negative territory slightly above 1.2300 despite having erased a portion of its daily losses. Following the initial positive reaction to the US PMI data, the US Dollar Index retreated toward 102.00, helping the pair rebound.
Gold regains traction, climbs above $1,930
Gold price has regained its traction and turned positive on the day above $1,930. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield reversed its direction and fell below 3.5% after having gained nearly 1% after the US PMI data and allowed XAU/USD to rebound.
St Maarten adopts Tron as legal tender, here’s what to expect from TRX price
St Maarten revealed plans to adopt Tron as legal tender, marking a major milestone for the open-source blockchain-based operating system. The proof-of-stake blockchain was chosen by the island nation to boost its appeal for travelers.
Wake Up Wall Street: SPY rally set to stall until earnings fall
Another roaring US session for risk assets saw the NASDAQ again surge over 2% and the other leading indices all close strongly higher. Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 24.