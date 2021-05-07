In this episode, Andrew Maguire explains the market forces behind the recent gold and silver rally and sheds light on the extremely bullish open interest structure of the latest COT report.

The precious metals expert explores the significance of China’s unprecedented move to open up gold imports and predicts the resulting impact on the LBMA and the price of gold.

With a rallying cry to the precious metals community, Andrew Maguire calls upon everyone to join the global movement and buy physical silver on May 1st - cranking up the pressure on the already-strained paper markets.