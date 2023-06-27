- No CN stimulus yet, but we did see reported FX intervention by China SOE banks in the offshore FX markets to support the Yuan.
- A little before the reports of intervention Yuan was up after a stronger than expected PBOC reference rate fix by about ~100bps.
- AUD & NZD along with Copper picked up bids on the back of the Yuan activity, each up 0.5%-0.8% during the morning, despite AU 3-yr bond yields falling a further -6bps during morning trading.
- Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng also bid up, 1% and 1.5% respectively.
- Tomorrow is Aussie CPI, which could have some significant impact on AUD either way depending on the read.
- After losses over the past several days losses, today ASX 200 REITs +2.3%, leading the ASX 200 +0.5%.
- On the other hand, Nikkei and Kospi both down on the day (-0.6% and -0.1% respectively).
- US equity FUTs slightly higher.
- Staying with China, a story from Hangzhou Bank [600926.CN] which reduced its planned share sale by 33%, citing “the situation of the bank and the industry”.
- CN also asked its banks to lend more to manufacturers, amid officials complaining that global trade is growing slower than expected.
Looking ahead
- Tue ECB Pres Lagarde speech @Central Banking Forum in Portugal.
- Wed Australia CPI.
- Wed night US Fed Powell and BOJ Gov Ueda on policy panel @Central Banking Forum in Portugal.
- Thu Japan Consumer Confidence, AU Retail Sales.
- Fri CN Manufacturing PMI, EU inflation rate and unemployment rate.
- Fri night US PCE Core and Personal Spending.
- Holidays this week: Jun 29 Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines closed for Eid-al-Adha.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,084.
- Australia sells total A$150M v A$150hM indicated in 2027 and 2040 indexed bonds.
- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 74.9 v 72.4 prior.
- New Zealand Fin Min: Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Committee Remit & Charter renewed; only 'minor' changes to the policy framework.
- New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Several NZ universities' balance sheets are under stress - news conference’.
China/Hong Kong
- Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,153.
- Hang Seng opens +0.3% at 18,851.
- HK Exchange & Clearing (388.HK) COO says IPO pipeline is healthy; Expects more flows from Middle East - TV interview.
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA): To examine whether the three-tier banking system is still fit for purpose in light of market developments.
- China State Banks spotted selling USD in offshore markets to prop up Yuan.
- Hangzhou Bank [600926.CN] cuts size of share sale to CNY8.0B (prior CNY12.5B); cites the situation of the bank and the industry.
- China NDRC encouraged financial firms to expand loans to the manufacturing industry [update from Jun 26].
- SASAC Chairman Yuzhuo: Global Trade is growing slower than expected.
- China Premier Li Qiang: China likely to achieve annual [2023] GDP growth target of ~5.0%.
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY219B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY37B v Net injects CNY155B prior.
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2098 v 7.2056 prior (weakest level since Nov 10, 2022).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens -0.2% at 32,629.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ): Japan Household Assets at ¥2,043T, +1.1% y/y – Q1 Quarterly Flow of Funds Report.
- Japan's LDP, Komeito [coalition partner] parties affirm cooperation on next election.
- Japan to draw up carbon pricing strategy next month.
- Japan to revamp inheritance tax rules for apartments.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- Japan sells ¥1.2T IN 20-year JGB bonds; AVG yield: 0.9480% V 0.9920% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.03X V 3.69X prior.
- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: JSR deal is very important for strengthening Japan's industrial competitiveness (for chip supply and supply chains).
- JSR (4185.JP) JIC plans ¥4,350/shr tender offer - financial press.
- Japan MOF: Japan top currency diplomat Kanda to remain at his post in annual personnel reshuffle.
- Japan Fin Min Suzuki; Recent FX moves are sharp and one-sided.
South Korea
- Kospi opens flat at 2,581.
- South Korea to enforce FX law revisions that make it easier to trade the Won currency (KRW).
- Japan Econ Min Nishimura: Japan confirms to return South Korea to export white (most-favored) list on Jul 21st.
- South Korea flour millers said to consider cutting flour prices in July following drop in international flour costs.
- JBIC, Korea Export/Import Bank to tie up on infrastructure building in other countries.
Other Asia
- Taiwan May M1 Money Supply Daily Avg Y/Y: 3.3% v 2.7% prior; M2 Money Supply Daily Avg Y/Y: 6.6% v 6.7% prior.
- Philippines Central Bank (BSP): Very hard to cut rates if the US is raising rates.
- Philippines said to sign $1.14B loan deals with the World Bank.
- China Premier Li: China is ready to work with Vietnam to manage differences through dialogue and consultation.
- Thailand May Customs Trade Balance: -$1.8B v -$0.4Be.
North America
- Fed's Williams (voter): Restoring price stability is of paramount importance.
- June Dallas Fed manufacturing activity: -23.2 V -20.0E.
- Treasury sells $42B IN 2-year note auction; draws 4.670% V 4.300% prior; bid-to-cover ratio: 2.99 V 2.90 prior and 2.63 over the last 12.
- Treasury Sec Yellen reportedly planning a trip to China in early July – press.
Europe
- German Bundesbank Monthly Report: Economy has bottomed out; see slight growth in Q2.
- UK PM Sunak: Prepared for a range of scenarios in Russia.
- Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: US envoy gave signals to Russia that the US had nothing to do with the Wagner mutiny and hoped for nuclear arms safety - Russian press.
- Russia Pres Putin: Most of Wagner troops are patriots; Suggests that the Wagner mercenaries sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense, either quit or leave for Belaru.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225 -0.5%, ASX 200 +0.5%, Hang Seng +1.5%; Shanghai Composite +1.0% ; Kospi -0.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%; Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.09.03-1.0936 ; JPY 143.28-143.57; AUD 0.6668-0.6721 ; NZD 0.6150-0.6194.
- Gold +0.2% at $1,938/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $69.92/brl; Copper +0.9% at $3.8327/lb.
