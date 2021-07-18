WTI bears are stepping in at monthly resistance and a downtrend is expected.

A retest of daily resistance could be on the cards first.

The price of oil is retreating from cycle highs with a number of bearish fundamentals in play.

However, from a technical perspective, the price is stacking up to be considerably bearish as follows:

Monthly chart

The monthly chart is showing that the price has met resistance and is being rejected.

Bulls are taking profits and this could lead to a significant sell-off to the prior resistance that meets the 50% mean reversion and the 61.8% Fibonacci levels between 67.10 and 64.80.

Weekly chart

The weekly chart shows this more clearly as within the range of the mid-March weekly candle.

Daily chart

Meanwhile, from a daily perspective, the price would be expected to retest the prior lows in the 72.50s considering the M-formation:

The lows also have a confluence with the 50% mean reversion of the current bearish impulse:

This area, would, therefore, be expected to act as a strong level of resistance and lead to an onward downside continuation in the coming week:

The targetted area is between the 67.50s and 65.30s.