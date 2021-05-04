A nice bullish wedge (consistent highs and higher lows) is developing, and with today's move lower the wedge support at the 50% retracement at the 13291 level is coming into view. We think this will be a pivotal level for the bulls or bears depending if we can bounce or break through this level. We should also note that today's lows were supported by the 50dma.
EUR/USD seems poised to lose the 1.2000 threshold
EUR/USD ends the day with losses around 1.2010, as optimism about US economic progress boosted the dollar. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen fuels speculation about rate hikes.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold: Bulls and bears battle it out at critical resistance
Gold has something to offer for both the bulls and the bears. The daily and weekly outlook is in contrast to that of the monthly out look at this juncture.
ETH waits for no one, while art market goes crypto
Bitcoin price wavers at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price 6-Week Rate of Change (ROC) indicator warns of extended conditions. Ripple price fumbles inverse head-and-shoulder bottom breakout with double-digit reversal.
