With the S&P 500 almost at all time highs once again, we have to acknowledge the underperformance of this index. We are under the assumption that the SPX will hit new ATH and push towards 4440 then 4495 in the coming days. What this should allow for is a move in the IWM above the 61.8% retracement at the 224.44 level and 50dma back to the "range highs" at 234. If you want to be long, you know your breakout point and if you want to be short the index, maybe the best risk/reward for a range trade is back at the upper end of the range for a short!
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls giving up after repeated failures at around 1.1900
EUR/USD ahead of Wall Street’s close despite a better market’s mood. A scarce macroeconomic calendar and upcoming US employment-related data maintain speculative interest side-lined.
GBP/USD: Caution rules as BOE looms
The pair fluctuated accordingly to the market’s sentiment, held between familiar levels. The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce until BOE’s Super Thursday. GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, unlikely to move far away ahead of BOE.
XAU/USD remains indecisive above $1,800
Gold failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday and closed the day virtually unchanged at $1,814. On Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair continues to move up and down in a narrow range as investors wait for the next significant catalyst.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price will quickly drop 45%
Shiba Inu price has trended lower in a descending parallel channel since the May crash, offering only brief opportunities from low probability patterns or setups.
Banking profits jump as government actions minimise losses
Stocks are treading water today, as fears around monetary tightening grow thanks to an overnight rate decision from the RBA. Meanwhile, banking stocks in Europe are gaining ground as government measures help minimise losses.