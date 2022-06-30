The EURUSD survived the "End of Month/Quarter/H1" flows today as the market was widely expecting strong US Dollar buying into today. The EURUSD reversed course from the 1.0400 probe below and by the end session ended near the highs of the session. The EURUSD continues to compress in a wedge as the descending trend line is at 1.0570 and remains key resistance for the bears to hold. A Dips below the 1.0400 level are finding eager buyers. Considering the pair has not broken down following the move lower in risk assets sets up the risk of a reversal higher in the coming days. RSI is mid-range and also compressing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds higher despite a dampened market mood on a weaker greenback
AUD/USD stages a recovery after plunging to fresh two-week lows around 0.6850s, reclaiming the 0.6900 figure, nearly gaining 0.60% on Thursday, after US inflation shows some signs of topping. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD trades at 0.6910 during the North American session.
USD/JPY retraces from weekly highs
USD/JPY slides on Thursday, following a lower-than-expected inflation report, which could deter the Fed from tightening at a faster pace amidst odds increasing of recession, keeping investors uneasy. At 135.85, the yen retreats from daily highs shy of 137.00, back below the 136.00 mark.
Gold bears take on the bulls at a critical juncture
Gold price is lower by some 0.66% after falling from a high of $ $1,825.21 to a session low of $1,802.77, breaking out of its consolidation range. Traders have moved out of the yellow metal even as stocks, the dollar and bond yields fell.
One of the most iconic American rappers is bullish on Ethereum despite recent price slump
Snoop Dogg and his son Champ Medici are one of the most prominent celebrities in the Ethereum NFT ecosystem. Dogg argues that the bear market is weeding out all the people who are not supposed to be in the space.
