The AUDUSD is testing confluence of resistances ahead of inflation data.
The AUDUSD is testing the confluence of the 78.6% Fib and the ascending channel's T/L resistance ahead of the data tomorrow. A dollar bearish outcome (lower than expected inflation) should produce a breakout higher for the pair with 0.7025 being the next upside target. Alternatively a higher than expected number should produce a rejection and a move back to 0.67.
