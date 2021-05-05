Major Currency Pairs looking at a slightly more longer term view....
I look at the Major Currency Pairs Vs $ I try and give a balanced outlook for the week, after looking through the longer term charts at the weekend...Although it is Weds the levels are still valid....and I think it just gives you a better perspective on which direction the currencies will take..We have had a short week this week....maybe this is the month for the mighty $ as it has been a bit in the doldrums this past year...
