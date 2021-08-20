Silver has rejected prices lower than $21.5 and higher than ~$30.0 for more than a year. What it hasn’t done is crossed below its 50-day simple moving average in this time. We might expect a very strong retest of the $21.5 level in the next couple of weeks. Strengthening this proposition is a separation of the alligator bands and not much indication in the way of a reversal of trajectory.
Fundamentally, the impetus could be there for silver to be pushed much lower.
The USD, currently at a ten-month high, has absorbed the restated news that the Fed is likely to slow the pace of asset purchases before years end. Naturally, we might expect the USD to pull back on such information, and as an inverse correlate, Silver to rise.
During the Wednesday US session, after the release of the Fed minutes, the USD index fell from 93.15 to 93.05. However, in early Asian trading, the USD has powered its way up to 93.30. The slight drop on Wednesday could be attributable to the Fed’s unassertive tone and the presence of some dissenting voices. In any case, Silver isn’t going to be benefitting from a weak USD any time soon.
Can Silver turn things around?
Silver has favoured a position in the lower half of its ranging band. So, an extra significant catalyst will have to present itself to push Silver above $27.0 and, once that hurdle is cleared, onwards to $30.0.
For one, global demand would have to really pick up. And pick up at a greater rate than that which an average covid recovery could spur.
What Silver needs is the green revolution. Such a proposition is not entirely preposterous. This brings me to the reason I wanted to write this article in the first place.
The Biden Administration’s Silver lining
Yesterday the Biden Administration announced that it has a target for 40% of the electrical energy consumed in the US to be generated by solar panels by the year 2035. Currently, the US produces roughly 3% of its electricity via Solar.
As it stands, solar panel manufacturers are responsible for approximately 20% (or 3,000 pounds) of global industrial silver consumption. Thus, regardless of how the US accomplishes its goal (technological innovation and government incentives, no doubt), the flow-on effect for Silver could be the significant catalyst it needs to build, and sustain, some significant gains.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Head-and-shoulders confirmation eyed for further losses below 1.1700
EUR/USD retreats towards the yearly low of 1.1665, recently sidelined around 1.1680, amid an inactive Asian session on Friday. The currency major pair seesaws around the neck-line of a bearish head-and-shoulders chart pattern on the 4H play.
GBP/USD renews monthly bottom above 1.3600 on Brexit, covid woes
Having dropped the most since June, GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3630, battling the key technical support, during Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair justifies the recently easy consumer confidence figures while also bearish the burden of the Brexit and coronavirus jitters.
King Dollar weighs on XAU/USD below $1,800
Gold had the biggest daily fall in two weeks on Thursday, sidelined near $1,780 as the Asian traders brace for Friday. The virus-led rush to risk-safety could be cited as the key catalyst dragging down the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu downtrend is not over yet but help is underway
Shiba Inu has had its run higher but hit a cap at the beginning of the week. A full correction has taken place, wiping out almost the entire profit of two weeks' gains.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?