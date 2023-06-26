The weekend was eventful with the unexpected rebellion of the Wagner Group against the Kremlin.
The first reaction of the financial markets to Wagner’s mini coup was relatively calm. Gold remained flat, and even sold into the $1930 level. The Dollar-Swissy moved a little near the 90 cents level. Crude oil was offered into the $70pb level, as nat gas futures jumped more than 2% at the weekly open, and specific stocks like United Co. Rusal International, a Russian aluminum producer that trades in Hong Kong, gapped lower at the open but recovered losses.
Equities in Asia were mostly under pressure from last week’s selloff in the US, while US futures ticked higher and are slightly positive at the time of writing.
The Wagner incident will likely remain broadly ignored by investors, unless there are fresh developments that could change the course of the war in Ukraine. Until then, markets will be back to business as usual. There is nothing much on today’s economic calendar, but the rest of the week will be busy with a series of inflation reports from Canada, Australia, Europe, the US, and Japan.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) will carry its annual bank stress test this week, to see how many more rate hikes the baking sector could take in and the potential for changes in capital requirements down the road.
The S&P 500 is down by more than 2% since this month’s peak, Nasdaq 100 lost more than 3% while Europe’s Stoxx 600 dipped 3.70% between mid-June and now on the back of growing signs that the aggressive central bank rate hikes are finally slowing economic activity around the world.
In the UK, the widening gap between the 2 and 10-year gilt yield hints at growing odds of recession in the UK, which should also prevent the pound from gaining strength on the back of hawkish Bank of England (BoE). Cable will more likely end up going back to 1.25, than extending gains to 1.30.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in range near 1.0900 after German IFO
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range around 1.0900 during the European trading hours. The mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany makes it difficult for the Euro to stay resilient against its rivals. ECB President Lagarde will deliver the opening speech at the Forum on Central Bank.
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.2750
GBP/USD is holding the corrective bounce below 1.2750 in the early European trading hours. The Pound Sterling cheers the broad US Dollar, as risk sentiment improves despite renewed concerns surrounding Russia and China.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 amid economic woes, weaker USD
Gold price attracts some buying for the second successive day on Monday and trades with a mild positive bias through the early European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,930 level.
Cryptos Week Ahead: Buy the dip or sit on your hands?
Bitcoin price slips below $30,000 after a relatively stationary weekend. A look at the big picture reveals investors need to be cautious in the third quarter. Long-term investors need to look for buy-the-dip opportunities as bears are likely to take over in the third quarter.
Inflation is front and centre in the final full week of June
Tuesday’s inflation data out of Canada is first out of the gate this week at 1:30 pm GMT+1. Headline YoY inflation surprised to the upside in April to 4.4%, 0.1 percentage points higher than 4.3% in March (19-month low).