Cable has made a nice bullish turn from 1.1840 area so there can be more gains coming after current intraday pullback that already has a corrective look for wave 2/B. However, because of important US CPI and volatility, there is a chance that the pair will retest the lower supports still, near 1.2085. A daily close above 1.2250 will suggests that the correction is finished. In both cases, we expect more gains while the market is trading above 1.2085.
