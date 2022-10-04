Cable broke down sharply on Sunday after British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's announced tax cuts on energies. Plan is more money for households to expand the supply side of the economy, but investors were pessimistic about that, at least for the short-term period until BoE stepped in and announced a temporary QE to stabilize markets. It was a sharp drop on cable, a real capitulation before market turned back up.
Notice that after such nice 5 subwave recovery on GBPUSD from 1.0532, it's time to zoom out a bit. Pair reaches potential temporary resistance up here, which will probably be broken next set-back. Or broken now and next set-back stops at that falling trendline.
On a weekly chart, we are looking for a wedge with price now trading at new lows, so we can be in late stages of a higher degree bear market.
