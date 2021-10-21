Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took two month paid leave in the midst of a supply chain crisis. Here are the details

Politico asks Can Pete Buttigieg Have It All?

Buttigieg’s office told West Wing Playbook that the secretary has actually been on paid leave since mid-August to spend time with his husband, Chasten, and their two newborn babies. “For the first four weeks, he was mostly offline except for major agency decisions and matters that could not be delegated,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation. “He has been ramping up activities since then.” As he does that, Buttigieg will “continue to take some time over the coming weeks to support his husband and take care of his new children,” the spokesperson added.

Media Blitz

Since the disclosure, Buttigieg has been on a media blitz rampage including n MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” “MSNBC with Geoff Bennett,” CNN’s “New Day,” CNBC’s “Morning Bell,” Bloomberg TV’s “Balance of Power,” and the NPR Politics Podcast.

Is media blitz getting anything productive done?

Cheers Anyway

Nonetheless, advocates of paternity leave cheered Buttigieg for setting an example.

“It absolutely reflects changing norms and changing needs,” said Dawn Huckelbridge, the director of the group Paid Leave for All. “I’m thrilled that the secretary did that and showed that work and family go together.”

Paid Leave For All

Sure, why not? Let the opening salvo be for 18 months.

On second thought, why not 4 or 5 years until free preschool kicks in?

Weak Link In The Supply Chain

