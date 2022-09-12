GBP/USD has started the trading week with sharp gains. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.1678, up 0.80% on the day.
Pound soars despite weak UK data
It’s a busy economic calendar this week in the UK. The markets were treated to a data dump today, highlighted by GDP and Manufacturing Production. In July, GDP grew by a modest 0.2% MoM, shy of the estimate of 0.5%, but an improvement from the -0.6% reading in June. Manufacturing Production in July dipped to 1.1% YoY, down from 1.3% in June and missing the estimate of 1.7%.
Despite the lukewarm data, the pound has soared, which is clearly a case of US dollar weakness rather than UK strength. The dollar is lower today against the majors, with the exception of the Japanese yen. We could see more volatility from GBP/USD on Tuesday, with the UK releasing employment data and the US publishing the August inflation report.
The UK labour market remains robust, one of the few bright lights in a grim economic landscape. Unemployment rolls are expected to continue to drop, and wage growth, which has been moving higher (although much slower than inflation) is forecast to rise to 5.1% in July (3Mo/Yr), up from 4.7% in June.
All eyes will be on Tuesday’s US inflation report for August, with the markets expecting CPI to fall to 8.1%, down from 8.5%. This would mark a second straight decline, and would raise speculation that inflation has at last peaked. Following the unexpected drop in July’s inflation release, market exuberance that the Fed would make a U-turn on its aggressive tightening sent the equity markets up and the US dollar sharply. The Fed has stuck to its policy, and the markets appear to have a healthier respect for the Fed’s commitment to remain aggressive, with the market pricing in a 75 basis point hike at the meeting on September 21st. Tuesday’s inflation report will be doubly important, as it marks the final economic release before the September meeting.
GBP/USD technical
-
GBP/USD is testing resistance at 1.1689, followed by resistance at 1.1790.
-
There is support and 1.1548 and 1.1447.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0100
Although EUR/USD retreated from the multi-week high it set near 1.0200 earlier in the day, it clings to strong daily gains at around 1.0150. Hawkish ECB rhetoric helps the euro preserve its strength as investors await Wall Street's opening bell.
GBP/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1700
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh September high at 1.1700 before retreating modestly. The British pound benefits from the improving risk mood at the beginning of the week despite disappointing UK data.
Gold climbs above $1,730 as US yields push lower
Gold has extended its daily rally to a fresh two-week high above $1,730 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on a daily basis, fueling XAU/USD's upside as American traders enter for the day.
Bitcoin traders play waiting game ahead of CPI data and the Merge
Bitcoin price witnessed a slow recovery from its slump as investors waited for the release of CPI data. Analysts believe Bitcoin price could witness a reversal of its downtrend once there is a successful completion of the Merge.
US August CPI ahead of Fed meeting
Tomorrow is likely to be one of the most important days for the markets this week, because we get some crucial data ahead of the FOMC meeting next week. To make matters more interesting, the Fed is already in its blackout period.