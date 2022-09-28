GBPUSD was consolidating on Wednesday, as markets reacted to news that the Bank of England was set to continue buying gilts.
The bank was set to start selling U.K. Bonds (gilts) next week, after deciding to stop QE, however they have opted to alter course.
Today’s move comes as the British Pound fell to a record low versus the U.S. Dollar, as a result of recent government led tax cuts.
Speaking today, BOE Governor, Andrew Bailey stated that, “In line with its financial stability objective, the Bank of England stands ready to restore market functioning and reduce any risks from contagion to credit conditions for UK households and businesses”.
As of writing, GBPUSD is trading at $1.0722.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 0.9650 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh daily high near 0.9650 in the American session on Wednesday. The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback amid improving market mood seems to be fueling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.0750 in volatile session
Following an initial spike to 1.0850 on BoE's intervention in gilt markets, GBP/USD lost nearly 300 pips. With the dollar losing its strength after Wall Street's opening bell, however, the pair rose above 1.0750 and turned positive on the day.
Gold rebounds above $1,650 as US yields retreat
Gold gathered bullish momentum and recovered above $1,650 from the multi-year-low it touched at $1,615. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down over 4% on the day following the BoE's intervention in the gilt market, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Cardano price ignored the Vasil hard fork, but here is a promising bullish pattern
ADA has a lot to prove to investors amid questions over frequent declines despite increased development activities. The smart contracts token is trading slightly below its price level before the Vasil hard fork.
Invesco Nasdaq Trust (QQQ) ETF hopes for pivot but faces Apple headwinds
Stocks remain challenged this morning by competing news as overall volatility levels remain close to recent highs. A brief attempt at a rally on Tuesday failed miserably, and now the market opens negatively after having attempted to move higher during the premarket.