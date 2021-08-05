BOE Analysis: Newfound hawkishness is one step behind the Fed, GBP/USD remains disadvantaged

- The BOE has left its policy unchanged with only one member supporting tightening.
- Several moves by the bank echo the US Fed, implying the BOE will not move alone.
- GBP/USD is disadvantaged when it comes to monetary policy.
Inflation is transitory – that has been the message from Federal Reserve officials for months, and it has now been echoed by the Bank of England. That is only one of the similarities between central banks on both sides of the pond. The BOE seems to wait for the Fed to act first also on hawkish dissent, hints of tapering. That is food for GBP/USD bears.
The "Old Lady" is no rush to act, with only one member voting for tapering down the BOE's bond-buying scheme. Some investors had expected that two members would support tightening already now, and that has an immediate downside impact on sterling. There could be more in store.
The sole dissent is a hawkish shift in comparison to unanimous support for buying bonds. However, it serves as only as a minor baby step toward tightening, a signal of a cautious approach that is looking over the pond to the Fed. Moreover, the BOE said that only "some modest tightening" of monetary policy is likely and only consistent with higher inflation.
Other dovish moves include leaving growth prospects unchanged for 2021, reflecting levels of uncertainty and no urge to rush. That contrasts the Fed's more upbeat projections and talk of announcing tapering already this year. Over in Washington, Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida and others seemed to ramp up the talk of tightening. The BOE maintains a safe distance.
All this implies GBP/USD has room to fall, as monetary policy is now in the spotlight and central banks generally have the largest impact on currencies. However, Britain still retains a lead over the US when it comes to vaccinations. Moreover, it is already climbing down the hill of Delta variant covid infections, whereas American statistics are moving in the wrong direction.
All in all, the BOE's dovishness is set to keep the pound under pressure against the dollar, but not one that is devastating.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1850 after the Fed's taper talk
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1850, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims and a speech from the Fed's Waller are eyed.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3900 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around 1.3900 ahead of the BOE’s Super Thursday rate decision in which it also releases new forecasts. Declining covid cases are supporting sterling while hawkish comments from the Fed's Clarida are boosting the dollar.
XAU/USD off highs, steady around $1810
Gold price is trading almost unchanged on the day, unable to hold at higher levels, despite the latest pullback in the US dollar across the board. The cautious tone across the European markets fuelled the risk-off flows in the US Treasuries, downing the yields alongside the dollar.
Cryptocurrency markets make comeback as BTC bulls resurface
Bitcoin price taking a second attempt at an upswing to retest $42,451. Ethereum price has flipped a crucial resistance level at $2,640 into a support barrier.
Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV tumbles 4% to test $22.50
NASDAQ:LCID fell for the third straight session amid a down day across the Wall Street indices amid covid concerns and hawkish comments from Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida.