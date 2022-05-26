A drop in reserves was slightly bigger than expected, however, the crude oil market remains hesitant to break out. What’s holding it back?
Crude oil prices have been progressing very slowly during the quiet European session on Thursday, as several European countries celebrate Ascension Day and preparations for the long Memorial Day weekend are underway in the United States.. We may expect some profit-takings on various commodity markets before the start of the US Summer Driving Season, however, it could be offset by an increase in gasoline demand in the forthcoming days and weeks.
Let’s keep an eye on Volatility
The Volatility Index (VIX) – aka “Fear Index” – is currently making lower highs as it can be seen in the following charts, especially on the weekly and daily charts, nevertheless, it remains well above the $20-25 zone.
VIX (Monthly chart, Source: FINVIZ.com)
VIX (Weekly chart, Source: FINVIZ.com)
VIX (Daily chart, Source: FINVIZ.com)
If we were seeing a spike towards $40, this could signal an acceleration of volatility and would potentially precede a more violent market crash, notably marked by a sudden drop in equities…
On the contrary, if a de-escalation were going to happen in the Black Sea region, the VIX could fall back to its lower levels (except if we get fears redirected to a probable recession), below that $20-25 band. Thus, volatility represents another critical instrument on any trader’s dashboard to carefully monitor while trading financial markets.
United States Crude Oil Inventories
This time, the weekly commercial crude oil reserves in the United States dropped a little more than the predictions, according to figures released on Wednesday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
US crude inventories have decreased by over 1 million barrels, which implies slightly greater demand and is normally considered a bullish factor for crude oil prices. Here, the difference with the forecasted figure is rather low though…
(Source: Investing.com)
WTI Crude Oil (CLM22) Futures (June contract, daily chart)
United States Gasoline Inventories
On the other hand, some additional figures extracted from the same EIA report were released:
These are US Gasoline Reserves, which were expected to drop by 634 thousand barrels over the week. However, with 482 thousand barrels on the meter, the figure falls into the bearish side (having a lower deviation than expected), even though we may start to see accelerating demand triggered by the beginning of the Summer Driving Season in the USA in the forthcoming days or weeks.
(Source: Investing.com)
RBOB Gasoline (RBM22) Futures (June contract, daily chart)
On the Eastern side of Europe, Russian oil production shows an extraordinary ability to adapt to tougher economic conditions – in particular, Russia's economy withstanding sanctions – including the emergence of China and India as key buyers of Russian crude, in part due to the appealing discounts they are offered. After all, it is not Black (Gold) Friday every day!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and reclaimed 1.0700 in the American trading hours. The better-than-expected Pending Home Sales data from the US seem to be helping the market mood improve and making it difficult for the dollar tı stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.2600
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and retreated below 1.2600 in the second half of the day. Although the dollar stays on the back foot amid improving market mood in the American session, the pair is finding it difficult to gather bullish momentum.
Gold pressures weekly lows amid soaring equities
Gold seesaws between gains and losses this Thursday, although holding near the lower end of its weekly range. XAU spiked early in the US session to post a daily high of $1,853.5, currently trading at around $1,847.
Here’s the list of crypto exchanges that will support Terra’s LUNA hard fork
Cryptocurrency exchanges are on board Terra’s LUNA hard fork and Do Kwon’s plan for the Terraform Labs token’s rebirth. Do Kwon has garnered support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges for the new Terra chain.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!