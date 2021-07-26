Bitcoin spikes overnight amid short covering and Amazon (AMZN Stock) speculation [Video]

- Why did Bitcoin spike overnight? (00:00).
- China stocks hit overnight as Beijing tightens regulatory screws (2:51).
- US stocks futures review ahead of a big week for US earnings (3:48).
- UK COVID, Brexit and PM Johnson headlines for GBP (5:25).
- Technical look at WTI crude futures (8:09).
- Fauci talks about booster shots and mask-wearing (9:14).
- US infrastructure talks remain stuck in the mud for now (9:44).
- Main events this week with FOMC meeting & US Q2 GDP in focus (10:41).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. The German ifo Business Climate missed with 100.8.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on UK covid improvement
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, up on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1812 to unleash further upside
Gold price is consolidating at higher levels on Monday, kicking off a big week on the right footing. Gold bulls are back in the game after having found solid support around the $1798 region.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments
Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.
Week Ahead: Fed to talk taper but stall on action, growth data in focus amid recovery doubts
The Federal Reserve is expected to provide more hints on tapering when it meets next week but may stop short of revealing a timeline. Amidst jitters about the Delta variant, markets could whipsaw if the Fed cites both progress and dangers ahead.