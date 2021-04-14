The US inflation jumped to 2.6% year-on-year in March, slightly higher than 2.5% penciled by analysts, and the halt in Johnson Johnson’s vaccine pulled away the attention from rising consumer prices to an endless pandemic that boosted to stay-home stocks. Worries of slower vaccination and steady US yields following the jump in inflation sent Nasdaq and S&P500 to record. Nasdaq closed Tuesday’s session 1.05% higher, while banks and consumer staples retreated on news. J&J slid 1.34%. The US said there are enough Pfizer and Moderna doses to carry on with vaccines.
The US 10-year yield eased after the March inflation data, and the 30-year treasury auction went well.
There was no better combination than rising inflation and tame US yields for gold bulls. The price of an ounce advanced to $1750. The next important test is the 50-day moving average, $1755 per oz, if cleared could reverse the medium-term positive trend in gold.
The US dollar eased, the EURUSD approached the 1.20 mark despite a worsening economic sentiment in the Eurozone according to the latest ZEW survey. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) balance sheet advanced to the highest, as the total assets rose more than $20 billion on QE purchases. As such, the ECB’s balance sheet is up to 70% of the Eurozone GDP, versus 36% of the Federal Reserve (Fed). The divergence between a more dovish ECB and a more hawkish Fed will likely limit the upside potential in the EURUSD.
Bitcoin rallied to a fresh all-time-high ahead of today’s Coinbase IPO. Coinbase’s listing in Nasdaq will be the first official crossroads between traditional finance and the alternative crypto market. Coinbase’s debut in Nasdaq will be an important test for the crpyto-industry: either the traditional asset managers will share the joy and the crypto-mania will carry on in Nasdaq, or the event will be a flop. At this point, it is hard to imagine anything less than a fantastic debut for Coinbase in Nasdaq. The company announced it earned $1.8 billion in the first quarter, near 80% more than the entire 2020. Revenues grow in line with the crypto-mania, which could be one sticky point for traditional investors, as three out of four believe that Bitcoin is in a bubble according to a Bank of America survey. Only 7% of the same think that stock prices are exaggeratedly higher, to give a point of comparison. Therefore, the short-sellers won’t be too far. Yet, one needs to have solid nerves to short a stock that could skyrocket to God-knows-where as it enters the champions’ arena.
The reference price for Coinbase is set to $250 per share. This is just a reference price, and this is not the price the stocks will start trading. The chances are that the Coinbase shares could at least double the reference price in its first trading hours.
And, Bitcoin and Coinbase will likely have their destinies tied together for the day.
Else, GRAB announced it will go public via Altimeter Growth Corp, which is a SPAC. And it will be the biggest SPAC deal of the kind. The deal comes at a time SPACs came under the scrutiny of US authorities, as they could be considered as a liability rather than stock investment according to the latest news. But the most recent news didn’t give cold feet to SPAC investors, as they pushed Altimeter Growth’s share price 10% higher following the news of its merger with Grab.
Grab will take a chance in the US SPAC boom, and will be listed in Nasdaq in a few months. Grab is one of the most promising Asian tech unicorns, it holds about 72% of Asia’s ride-hailing market, half of food deliveries and nearly a quarter of digital wallet payments. The company is expected to return positive earnings from 2023 and is valued a touch below $40 billion. The only thing that could get on the way is an eventual loss of appetite in growth stocks, as prospects of tighter financial conditions globally push investors towards revenue-generating value names.
On the earnings front, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo will announce results today and the numbers will hint at the health of the banking sector. The hostile rate environment and lower market volatility that may have weighed on big banks' earnings in the last quarter.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Firmer above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950, printing three-day uptrend. The US dollar hits fresh three-week low on downbeat yields, vaccine jitters and strong US CPI. Fed’s Powell may cheer recently upbeat data but may not disagree with ECB’s Lagarde over need of easy money.
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3800 as USD remains pressured
GBP/USD is extending the upside momentum in the early European session, touching the highest level in three days near 1.3775. The US dollar’s weakness remains the primary driver. Focus shifts to BOE’s Haskel and Fed Chair Powell.
XRP price and market cap surge as Ripple files motion to dismiss SEC lawsuit
Ripple executives filed a motion to dismiss the Securities & Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against them. This follows twin victories last week, including the judge denying the SEC’s request to access the execs’ personal financial information.
Gold eyeing a sustained move above $1750 ahead of Powell
Gold (XAU/USD) staged an impressive bounce from six-day lows of $1724 on Tuesday, helped by a sharp sell-off in the dollar that ensued after an uptick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March.
S&P 500 SPX Update: Records everywhere as stocks go on the rampage
Markets are for once behaving rationally and doing what only they can on the back of benign inflation data, push record highs. Concerns over possible inflationary pressures have weighed on investors' minds recently despite Powell and his team of Fed doves trying to calm fears.