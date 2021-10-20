Bitcoin climbs to new all-time high
The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, with prices surging to new highs as a result.
Moves in Bitcoin have come as the NYSE listed “BITO” ETF made its market debut during Tuesday’s session, with many hopeful that there could be similar ETFs to follow.
This optimism has reinvigorated mainstream bulls, who have been muted in recent months, after Elon Musk and Tesla pulled out of the Cryptocurrency space.
However today, both Bitcoin and Ethereum rallied to new feats, with BTCUSD trading at an intraday high, and record price of $66,923.
ETHUSD on the other hand hit a new all-time high of $4,077.
UK inflation rate unexpectedly falls
In the United Kingdom, figures released today showed that inflation rates marginally declined last month.
Data from the Office for National Statistics reported that rose by 3.1% in September, versus expectations for a 3.2% increase.
Despite the marginal gains, many still believe that the Bank of England will still move to hike rates in November.
GBPUSD hovered around 1-month lows on the news, hitting an intraday high of 1.3824.
Meanwhile, London’s FTSE 100 closed the session marginally higher.
