Major US indices had a good day yesterday, as all three of them rallied between 1.50 and 1.75% on the back of strong earnings from the big US banks. The rise in trading that banks inherited from the pandemic continued boosting their revenues.
In the tech IPOs space, investors offered a warm welcome to GitLab in Nasdaq yesterday. The company had priced its stock at $77 on Wednesday, and the stock price closed above the $100 mark at the end of the first day, giving the company a near $15 billion valuation.
Elsewhere, the International Energy Agency said that ‘an acute shortage in natural gas, LNG and coal supplies stemming from the gathering global economic recovery has sparked a precipitous run-up in prices for energy supplies and is triggering a massive switch to oil products’, adding that the latter could raise the daily consumption by 500’000 barrels per day over the next 6 months.
And finally, the fact that the US regulators could soon give a green light for Bitcoin ETFs is boosting optimism. The weekend looks promising for Bitcoin, which is now testing the $60K mark, and will certainly claim a fresh all-time high very soon. And Bitcoin appetite is about to boost interest in altcoins as well!
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1600 amid improving risk sentiment, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1600, extending its bounce amid improving market sentiment. Risk-on mood caps the US dollar’s rebound but positive yields could weigh on the spot. Upbeat US earnings reports cheer markets ahead of the critical Retail Sales report.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters
The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair retreated after touching 1.3700 since September 28 in Thursday's US session. Investors digested higher inflation data and a drop in the US Initial Jobless Claims.
XAU/USD needs acceptance above key $1798 level for further upside
Gold price is reversing from monthly highs just ahead of the $1800 mark, as the US dollar rebounds in tandem with Treasury yields amid the upbeat market mood.
Bitcoin crosses $60,000 as BTC bulls target $78,000 next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how BTC might post further gains.
US Sept Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to decline modestly following August's rebound. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation.