Bitcoin Analysis: Doji candle seen, selling likely to gather pace below $4190

Yesterday’s Doji candle coupled with the overbought 14-day RSI signals bull market exhaustion. Note that the Doji candle alone does not confirm trend reversal… nor does the overbought RSI. What we need here is a bearish follow through i.e. a negative price action today would add credence to the Doji candle and the overbought RSI and shall confirm the bearish trend reversal. Let us drill down to the 4-hour chart, which shows the profit taking could gather pace below $4190 levels.

