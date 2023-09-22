Summary
A key theme across currency and fixed income markets over the last few years has been diverging paths for monetary policy between central banks around the world. This monetary policy divergence theme was on full display this week. Many G10 central banks met over the course of the week, and while nuanced differences were communicated, policymakers are not necessarily acting in unison. In the emerging markets, local institutions are drifting further from G10 central banks, but also intra-EM divergences have become more observable just this week. In this report, we recap this week's central bank decisions and offer views on the monetary policy outlook for certain institutions going forward.
G10 central banks: Nuanced divergences
While there are significant divergences between the approaches of the G10 and emerging central banks, this week's heavy schedule of announcements showed a much more nuanced contrast within the G10 central bank space. Some central banks opted to hike rates further and many held policy interest rates steady, while central banks also delivered differing messages in their accompanying statements.
The most significant of the major central bank policy announcements was that of the Federal Reserve, which held the target for its fed funds rate steady at 5.25%-5.50%. However, in the context of slower but still strong job growth, a low unemployment rate, and elevated inflation, the Fed left the door open for further tightening, and also signaled interest rates could remain higher for longer. Specifically, the “dot plot” projections showed a median fed funds forecast of 5.625% for the end of 2023, which would be consistent with one more 25 bps rate hike. In addition, policymakers saw rates falling only slightly to 5.125% by the end of 2024. While we think a mild U.S. recession and slowing inflation will see the Fed lower its policy rate to a range of 3.00%-3.25% by the end of next year, to the extent the U.S. economy remains resilient, the risks appear to be tilted toward later and/or more gradual rate reductions.
Another central bank to pause this week was the Bank of England (BoE). In a finely balanced decision, BoE policymakers voted 5-4 to hold their policy interest rate at 5.25%. While holding interest rates steady, the BoE in a key change noted mixed developments on indicators of inflation's persistence. The central bank said the recent acceleration of average weekly earnings is not consistent or apparent in other wage measures, while also noting downside news on services inflation, which slowed to 6.8% year-over-year in August. The central bank also cited soft GDP growth and rising unemployment. While the BoE did leave the door open to further tightening it appears this interest rate pause could also be a peak, with the BoE describing monetary policy as restrictive and adding that “monetary policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target”. We expect the BoE's policy rate to remain at 5.25% for an extended period, and do not forecast an initial modest 25 bps rate cut until May 2024.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) also stayed on the sidelines this week as its held its policy rate at 1.75%, in contrast to the consensus forecast for a 25 bps rate hike. Notably, the SNB lowered its medium-term inflation forecast. After forecasting 2.2% inflation for both 2023 and 2024, the SNB projects inflation of 1.9% in 2025, just within the range of price stability. The SNB also said it expects economic growth to be very weak for the rest of this year. As a result and even though the SNB said further monetary tightening cannot be ruled out, we believe that SNB rate hikes are probably done. We also forecast the RIksbank, Sweden's central bank, has reached the end of its monetary tightening cycle. The Riksbank raised its policy rate 25 bps to 4.00%, saying that inflationary pressures within the Swedish economy were still too high even as previous rate increases and falling energy prices have started to contribute to slower inflation. The Riksbank said that rates could still be raised further, although that outlook was not fully supported by its economic projections which saw CPIF inflation returning to 1.8% by 2025, and a peak in the policy rate path of 4.10%, suggesting a less than even chance of further monetary tightening.
One central bank that still appears likely to raise rates further is Norges Bank, Norway's central bank. The Norges Bank raised its policy rate 25 bps this week to 4.25%, and said there would likely be one more policy rate hike, most probably in December. Underlying CPI inflation remains elevated at 6.3% year-over-year in August, while wage growth is projected at 5.5% for 2023. And while the central bank's mainland GDP growth forecasts of 1.3% for 2023 and 0.3% for 2024 are not especially strong, they are little changed from previous projections. Against this backdrop, Norway's policy rate is expected to remain at elevated levels for an extended period—indeed, the Norges Bank projects the policy rate will lie around 4.5% through all of 2024.
Finally, another central bank that might raise its policy interest rates in the future is the Bank of Japan (BoJ), though it is unlikely to do so for many months or quarters. This week's Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement was very benign. The BoJ kept its policy rate at -0.10% and made no change to its 10-year JGB yield target, while also saying it would add to monetary easing if needed and that inflation was likely to decelerate moving forward. In the only reference to a possible policy shift, BoJ Govenor Ueda said that if the inflation goal comes into sight, authorities would mull whether they need to lift interest rates or end the Yield Curve Control program. Based on recent economic trends and central bank comments, we believe the Bank of Japan is unlikely to contemplate a policy adjustment until next year at the earliest.
Recently, the stock market has experienced high levels of volatility. If you are thinking about participating in fast moving markets, please take the time to read the information below. Wells Fargo Investments, LLC will not be restricting trading on fast moving securities, but you should understand that there can be significant additional risks to trading in a fast market. We've tried to outline the issues so you can better understand the potential risks. If you're unsure about the risks of a fast market and how they may affect a particular trade you've considering, you may want to place your trade through a phone agent at 1-800-TRADERS. The agent can explain the difference between market and limit orders and answer any questions you may have about trading in volatile markets. Higher Margin Maintenance Requirements on Volatile Issues The wide swings in intra-day trading have also necessitated higher margin maintenance requirements for certain stocks, specifically Internet, e-commerce and high-tech issues. Due to their high volatility, some of these stocks will have an initial and a maintenance requirement of up to 70%. Stocks are added to this list daily based on market conditions. Please call 1-800-TRADERS to check whether a particular stock has a higher margin maintenance requirement. Please note: this higher margin requirement applies to both new purchases and current holdings. A change in the margin requirement for a current holding may result in a margin maintenance call on your account. Fast Markets A fast market is characterized by heavy trading and highly volatile prices. These markets are often the result of an imbalance of trade orders, for example: all "buys" and no "sells." Many kinds of events can trigger a fast market, for example a highly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO), an important company news announcement or an analyst recommendation. Remember, fast market conditions can affect your trades regardless of whether they are placed with an agent, over the internet or on a touch tone telephone system. In Fast Markets service response and account access times may vary due to market conditions, systems performance, and other factors. Potential Risks in a Fast Market "Real-time" Price Quotes May Not be Accurate Prices and trades move so quickly in a fast market that there can be significant price differences between the quotes you receive one moment and the next. Even "real-time quotes" can be far behind what is currently happening in the market. The size of a quote, meaning the number of shares available at a particular price, may change just as quickly. A real-time quote for a fast moving stock may be more indicative of what has already occurred in the market rather than the price you will receive. Your Execution Price and Orders Ahead In a fast market, orders are submitted to market makers and specialists at such a rapid pace, that a backlog builds up which can create significant delays. Market makers may execute orders manually or reduce size guarantees during periods of volatility. When you place a market order, your order is executed on a first-come first-serve basis. This means if there are orders ahead of yours, those orders will be executed first. The execution of orders ahead of yours can significantly affect your execution price. Your submitted market order cannot be changed or cancelled once the stock begins trading. Initial Public Offerings may be Volatile IPOs for some internet, e-commerce and high tech issues may be particularly volatile as they begin to trade in the secondary market. Customers should be aware that market orders for these new public companies are executed at the current market price, not the initial offering price. Market orders are executed fully and promptly, without regard to price and in a fast market this may result in an execution significantly different from the current price quoted for that security. Using a limit order can limit your risk of receiving an unexpected execution price. Large Orders in Fast Markets Large orders are often filled in smaller blocks. An order for 10,000 shares will sometimes be executed in two blocks of 5,000 shares each. In a fast market, when you place an order for 10,000 shares and the real-time market quote indicates there are 15,000 shares at 5, you would expect your order to execute at 5. In a fast market, with a backlog of orders, a real-time quote may not reflect the state of the market at the time your order is received by the market maker or specialist. Once the order is received, it is executed at the best prices available, depending on how many shares are offered at each price. Volatile markets may cause the market maker to reduce the size of guarantees. This could result in your large order being filled in unexpected smaller blocks and at significantly different prices. For example: an order for 10,000 shares could be filled as 2,500 shares at 5 and 7,500 shares at 10, even though you received a real-time quote indicating that 15,000 shares were available at 5. In this example, the market moved significantly from the time the "real-time" market quote was received and when the order was submitted. Online Trading and Duplicate Orders Because fast markets can cause significant delays in the execution of a trade, you may be tempted to cancel and resubmit your order. Please consider these delays before canceling or changing your market order, and then resubmitting it. There is a chance that your order may have already been executed, but due to delays at the exchange, not yet reported. When you cancel or change and then resubmit a market order in a fast market, you run the risk of having duplicate orders executed. Limit Orders Can Limit Risk A limit order establishes a "buy price" at the maximum you're willing to pay, or a "sell price" at the lowest you are willing to receive. Placing limit orders instead of market orders can reduce your risk of receiving an unexpected execution price. A limit order does not guarantee your order will be executed -" however, it does guarantee you will not pay a higher price than you expected. Telephone and Online Access During Volatile Markets During times of high market volatility, customers may experience delays with the Wells Fargo Online Brokerage web site or longer wait times when calling 1-800-TRADERS. It is possible that losses may be suffered due to difficulty in accessing accounts due to high internet traffic or extended wait times to speak to a telephone agent. Freeriding is Prohibited Freeriding is when you buy a security low and sell it high, during the same trading day, but use the proceeds of its sale to pay for the original purchase of the security. There is no prohibition against day trading, however you must avoid freeriding. To avoid freeriding, the funds for the original purchase of the security must come from a source other than the sale of the security. Freeriding violates Regulation T of the Federal Reserve Board concerning the extension of credit by the broker-dealer (Wells Fargo Investments, LLC) to its customers. The penalty requires that the customer's account be frozen for 90 days. Stop and Stop Limit Orders A stop is an order that becomes a market order once the security has traded through the stop price chosen. You are guaranteed to get an execution. For example, you place an order to buy at a stop of $50 which is above the current price of $45. If the price of the stock moves to or above the $50 stop price, the order becomes a market order and will execute at the current market price. Your trade will be executed above, below or at the $50 stop price. In a fast market, the execution price could be drastically different than the stop price. A "sell stop" is very similar. You own a stock with a current market price of $70 a share. You place a sell stop at $67. If the stock drops to $67 or less, the trade becomes a market order and your trade will be executed above, below or at the $67 stop price. In a fast market, the execution price could be drastically different than the stop price. A stop limit has two major differences from a stop order. With a stop limit, you are not guaranteed to get an execution. If you do get an execution on your trade, you are guaranteed to get your limit price or better. For example, you place an order to sell stock you own at a stop limit of $67. If the stock drops to $67 or less, the trade becomes a limit order and your trade will only be executed at $67 or better. Glossary All or None (AON) A stipulation of a buy or sell order which instructs the broker to either fill the whole order or don't fill it at all; but in the latter case, don't cancel it, as the broker would if the order were filled or killed. Day Order A buy or sell order that automatically expires if it is not executed during that trading session. Fill or Kill An order placed that must immediately be filled in its entirety or, if this is not possible, totally canceled. Good Til Canceled (GTC) An order to buy or sell which remains in effect until it is either executed or canceled (WellsTrade® accounts have set a limit of 60 days, after which we will automatically cancel the order). Immediate or Cancel An order condition that requires all or part of an order to be executed immediately. The part of the order that cannot be executed immediately is canceled. Limit Order An order to buy or sell a stated quantity of a security at a specified price or at a better price (higher for sales or lower for purchases). Maintenance Call A call from a broker demanding the deposit of cash or marginable securities to satisfy Regulation T requirements and/or the House Maintenance Requirement. This may happen when the customer's margin account balance falls below the minimum requirements due to market fluctuations or other activity. Margin Requirement Minimum amount that a client must deposit in the form of cash or eligible securities in a margin account as spelled out in Regulation T of the Federal Reserve Board. Reg. T requires a minimum of $2,000 or 50% of the purchase price of eligible securities bought on margin or 50% of the proceeds of short sales. Market Makers NASD member firms that buy and sell NASDAQ securities, at prices they display in NASDAQ, for their own account. There are currently over 500 firms that act as NASDAQ Market Makers. One of the major differences between the NASDAQ Stock Market and other major markets in the U.S. is NASDAQ's structure of competing Market Makers. Each Market Maker competes for customer order flow by displaying buy and sell quotations for a guaranteed number of shares. Once an order is received, the Market Maker will immediately purchase for or sell from its own inventory, or seek the other side of the trade until it is executed, often in a matter of seconds. Market Order An order to buy or sell a stated amount of a security at the best price available at the time the order is received in the trading marketplace. Specialists Specialist firms are those securities firms which hold seats on national securities exchanges and are charged with maintaining orderly markets in the securities in which they have exclusive franchises. They buy securities from investors who want to sell and sell when investors want to buy. Stop An order that becomes a market order once the security has traded through the designated stop price. Buy stops are entered above the current ask price. If the price moves to or above the stop price, the order becomes a market order and will be executed at the current market price. This price may be higher or lower than the stop price. Sell stops are entered below the current market price. If the price moves to or below the stop price, the order becomes a market order and will be executed at the current market price. Stop Limit An order that becomes a limit order once the security trades at the designated stop price. A stop limit order instructs a broker to buy or sell at a specific price or better, but only after a given stop price has been reached or passed. It is a combination of a stop order and a limit order. These articles are for information and education purposes only. You will need to evaluate the merits and risks associated with relying on any information provided. Although this article may provide information relating to approaches to investing or types of securities and investments you might buy or sell, Wells Fargo and its affiliates are not providing investment recommendations, advice, or endorsements. Data have been obtained from what are considered to be reliable sources; however, their accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed. Wells Fargo makes no warranties and bears no liability for your use of this information. The information made available to you is not intended, and should not be construed as legal, tax, or investment advice, or a legal opinion.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade at around 1.0650 on Friday as markets await Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the US. Earlier in the day, the data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a recovery in the service sector's business activity in early August, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD trades deep in red near 1.2250, eyes on US PMI
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory at around 1.2250 on Friday. Following the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, August PMI surveys showed that the private sector's business activity continued to contract, weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold consolidates above $1,920 ass US yields edge lower
Gold price clings to small recovery gains above $1,920 following Thursday's sharp decline. Ahead of the preliminary August PMI data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
FTX fights to clawback $157 million from former employees while creditors struggle with $7.9 billion in claims
FTX exchange initiated legal proceedings against former employees of Salameda, a Hong Kong incorporated entity that is affiliated with the platform.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: A crucial report in a data-dependent era Premium
The US economic performance is stronger compared to other economies like the Eurozone, as reflected in the PMIs. On Friday, new preliminary data for September is expected to show a modest improvement in both sectors in the US and the Eurozone.