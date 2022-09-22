-
BoJ kept its yield curve control (YCC) policy and dovish forward guidance unchanged at the policy meeting ending this morning.
-
Afterwards the Ministry of Finance instructed the BoJ to intervene to support JPY. USD/JPY traded five figures lower to 140.8 levels and then bounced up and down during the following hours.
-
Japan has the world’s second largest FX reserve. Thus, it has the ammunition to continue to defend JPY, but in the current economic environment, markets are likely to intensify its pressure on the YCC.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) intervened in the FX market this morning on behalf of the Ministry of Finance (MoF). This came a few hours after the announcement that BoJ kept its QQE with yield curve control in place and thus remains the only major central bank sticking with negative rates, after SNB hiked today. In the meantime, USD/JPY continued to drift higher amid the confirmation that BoJ will continue to supply JPY to the market to defend its yield curve control. Despite highlighting that BoJ might perform stealth intervention, and not tell the market, earlier in the morning, Japan’s top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, called a second press conference at 10.15 CET on which he confirmed the decision to step in to the market.
The intervention comes after a 2022 with significant headwinds for the yen. An increasing divergence between the BoJ and other major global central banks has resulted in a widening interest rate gap between Japan and the rest of the world. At the same time, the pressure on global commodities has made significant dents in Japan's current account surplus, which in July turned into a deficit for the first time in eight years and until today the yen was at its weakest level against the dollar since the last time BoJ intervened to support the yen in 1998.
The decision to stem the massive weakening of the yen triggered a USD/JPY decline by five figures to 140.8 levels and then bounced up and down during the following hours. Japan has the world's second largest foreign exchange reserve, so there is some weight behind an intervention like this. But the fact remains that the BoJ pursues a monetary policy that sends more yen into the market. It is hardly a sustainable situation for the BoJ to pursue its inflation target while simultaneously propping up the yen. Today's decision has increased the likelihood that the BoJ will end up giving in to the global pressure for higher yields and abandon the YCC, or allow for a steeper yield curve. It is not least this higher probability that is being priced in the market and which has driven the yen stronger. If the BoJ does not adjust its monetary policy, then it may be difficult to prevent the yen from weakening again, and then we could quickly be back in a situation with a record weak yen again.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 0.9850 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9850 in the early American session, erasing its daily gains on the way. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell helps the dollar find demand and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1300
The negative shift seen in risk sentiment provided a boost to the greenback in the early American session and dragged GBP/USD back below 1.1300. Earlier in the day, the Bank of England announced that it hiked its policy rate by 50 bps as expected.
Gold falls toward $1,670 amid rising US yields
Gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,670 area in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 4% on the day near 3.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
USD/JPY recovers above 142.00, stays deep in red
USD/JPY managed to erase a portion of its daily gains and climbed above 142.00 after having dropped to a fresh two-week low below 141.00 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair is still down more than 1% on the day following Japan's intervention in the FX market.
Costco Earnings Preview: Can COST stock stop the drop?
COST reports earnings after the close on Thursday, and getting a handle on how it will look is difficult. The stock has outperformed the main indices this year. COST is down 13% so far in 2022. The indices are down at least 20%.