Bank of England Preview: Three reasons why Super Thursday could become a sterling suffer-fest

- The Bank of England is set to leave its policy unchanged and potentially hint at tapering bond buys.
- Weak inflation may hold the BOE from acting quickly.
- A bright outlook for the economy is mostly priced into the pound.
- Uncertainty about local and regional elections may prevent any sterling upswing.
A shot in the arm from vaccines and a second one from the Bank of England? That is what sterling bulls may have in mind ahead of "Super Thursday" – when the BOE publishes its quarterly report in addition to announcing its rate decision.
Since the bank last released its Monetary Policy Report in February, the outlook has significantly improved. Most importantly, the UK's vaccination scheme has been at full speed, surpassing half of the population. It has already pushed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths considerably lower – and also allowed the government to ease its restrictions.
Source: The Guardian
Moreover, Gross Domestic Product figures for January and February beat estimates, showing that the economy withstood the harshest months of the full lockdown. In March, the US Congress approved a $1.9 trillion covid relief package – above the BOE's estimates of $1 trillion – that boosted the economy. US President Joe Biden aims for $4 trillion more in spending.
All that is pointing to some tightening from "The Old Lady" as the BOE is also known. The bank would probably signal an unwinding of its bond-buying scheme before considering raising rates. The Asset Purchase Facility (APF) ballooned to a total of £895 billion after the crisis, more than double the £435 billion it had been at prior to March 2020.
Any signal that the London-based institution is on course to embark on the long and winding road to squeeze its balance sheet could boost the pound. Fewer pounds printed and more confidence conveyed is good news for the current and for the British economy. Will any member of the BOE vote in May to begin the process? That would serve as a signal that tapering is coming in June.
On the other hand, there are three reasons to expect sterling to fall.
1) Inflation is weak
The Bank of Canada was the first out of the gate to announce it will buy fewer bonds – a fast vaccination campaign and strong demand from the US prompted Ottawa to act. However, the Federal Reserve continues characterizing rising inflation as transitory and only due to base effects and bottlenecks. The Fed will not taper despite rising prices.
In the UK, inflation is far off the BOE's 2% target – and even out of its wider 1-3% band. The latest figures for March came out at 0.7% yearly – compared to 2.6% in the US. Why should the bank run to slow the recovery when prices are far from moving?
Source: FXStreet
2) Good news is priced in
Sterling stood out earlier in the spring when Britain's vaccination campaign was the quickest among large countries. However, the US and also European countries are catching up quickly with immunization, eroding the UK's health and economic advantage. The British economy is set to shine – but that is not so special and is mostly in the price.
The BOE's upgraded growth forecasts would merely catch up with what market participants and economists already know – giving no additional advantage to the pound against the dollar nor the euro.
3) Timing is everything
While the BOE announces its decision in midday on Thursday in London, polls are open in local and regional elections across the country. Several mayoral races serve as a barometer for the popularity of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has recently been embroiled in scandal.
More importantly, elections in Scotland could reopen independence strive, especially if the Scottish National Party wins an absolute majority as polls show. Certainty about a vaccine-led recovery will, thus, be overshadowed by uncertainty over election results. That could keep sterling in check.
Source: Sky News
A survey by Opinium shows the SNP winning 67 seats, more than half the 129-strong chamber: Results will be known only early on Friday.
Conclusion
While the BOE is set to paint a rosier picture of the British economy, the pound is poorly positioned and may fall in the aftermath.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its gains toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
XAU/USD retreats further from two-week tops, weakens to $1,780 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to two-week tops. Resurgent USD demand, a modest pickup in the US bond yields exerted some pressure on the metal.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.