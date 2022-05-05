The Bank of England has hiked for the fourth time, though there are further signs that policymakers believe market rate hike expectations have gone too far. We expect another 25bp hike in June and potentially also August, before the committee presses the pause button.
The Bank of England has hiked rates by a further 25 basis points, taking Bank Rate to 1%. No surprises there, but financial markets went into the meeting pricing further hikes at every remaining meeting this year. Look closely, and there are clear hints that the overall committee thinks that is going to be too aggressive.
The Bank’s new forecasts – while pointing to double-digit inflation later this year – show CPI below target at the three-year horizon. Growth is set to fall by almost one percentage point in the fourth quarter, and depressingly the Bank’s forecasts show that GDP is projected to be only half a percentage point bigger at the end of 2024 than it is now. Unemployment, while set to fall further this year, is set to rise by almost two percentage points by the end of the forecast period.
How the BoE's new forecasts compare with February
Source: Bank of England, ING
Remember all of this is based on the latest swaps curve – or market rate hike expectations – and can be read as a sign that the committee thinks investors are pricing in too much tightening over the next year. The accompanying minutes even tell us that two rate-setters saw no further need to continue signalling that additional ‘modest tightening’ is needed. Presumably, we should expect those two to vote for no change in rates when the June meeting comes around.
That’s not to say the Bank is quite done with its rate hike cycle. Policymakers are clearly divided, and three voters opted for a 50bp move this time. It’s clear that the committee is divided on just how concerned it should be about the tight jobs market, faster wage growth and elevated consumer inflation expectations. Helpfully, the Bank also publishes projections which show us what they’d expect to happen if rates stayed flat at 1% for the next few years – and these suggest inflation would end up a little above target if no further action was taken.
In short, expect more hikes, but not as many as markets expect. We’d already pencilled in another rate rise for June and we suspect on the basis of today’s split decision, another one could follow in August. But the new forecasts, taken together with the increasing division among committee members, suggest the Bank is getting closer to a pause in its tightening cycle.
Finally, and unsurprisingly, the Bank has kicked the can down the road on prospects for actively selling bonds. Policymakers had previously said they would consider selling gilts once Bank Rate hit 1%, but we wrote recently that market conditions are not conducive to starting right now. The committee has tasked staff with working on the strategy, and it will report back on this in August. If market conditions allow, we suspect this could begin at some point later this year.
Read the original analysis: Bank of England hikes rates again but committee grows more divided
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to 0.7100 after reversing Fed-led rally on inflation woes, RBA MPS, NFP eyed
AUD/USD remains sidelined around pre-Fed levels after the recent two-day zero-sum game. Equities slumped, yields rallied and the US dollar regained its charm during the risk-off US session. RBA Monetary Policy Statement, US jobs report will be important for immediate directions.
EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly support around 1.0550
EUR/USD remains pressured after taking a U-turn from one-week high. The pair stays depressed at around 1.0540 during Friday’s initial Asian session, after the bear’s return to the table the previous day. Bears aim for the latest multi-month low unless crossing 100-SMA.
Gold extends pullback from the key EMAs toward $1,850, US NFP eyed
Gold remains on the back foot at around $1,873, down 0.20% intraday as traders react to the latest bout risk-off mood during full markets on Friday. The metal’s declines could also be linked to the anxiety ahead of the crucial US employment report for April.
Polkadot price is in a no-trade zone until this happens
Polkadot has questionable price action that needs further narrative before forecasting anything more than a 12% rally for the bulls. Traders should consider looking for more profitable opportunities. Polkadot price is portraying itself as an unfavorable digital asset lately.
We’re back to policy rhetoric and watching inflation – Oh, yes, and Fed-bashing
The major-currency central banks are done for the moment and we’re back to policy rhetoric and watching inflation. Oh, yes, and Fed-bashing. The CME Fed funds tool yesterday, before the Fed decision, had shown a 95% chance of a 75 bp hike.