- Australian inflation is foreseen well below the RBA’s target in Q1.
- RBA Trimmed Mean CPI is seen at 0.4% QoQ and 1.6% YoY, matching the previous figures.
- AUD/USD bullish, will continue to depend on the market’s sentiment.
The world paradigm has changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only in the way of living, but also in what it’s relevant for economies. Before the coronavirus, a central bank kick-starting its printing machine was bad news. Inflation was among the most relevant macroeconomic indicators alongside employment figures, as central banks usually took monetary policy decisions based on those two main legs. Now, such a relationship is broken.
RBA's economic concerns out of the picture
Macroeconomic data is relevant in the long-run, as we all hope the crisis will come to an end one day, and we would return to normal. Maybe a “new normal,” but normal at least. The immediate impact of data in currencies is distorted and will remain so, as long as the world gyrates around the pandemic. The accumulation of numbers will become to be relevant when economies start coming out of the woods.
That said, Australia is set to release quarterly inflation, seen at 0.2% in the first quarter of 2020, down from 0.7%. When compared to the first quarter of 2019, CPI is seen at 2.0% from 1.8%. The RBA Trimmed Mean CPI is seen at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively, unchanged from the previous quarter.
Australian low inflation has been a concern, and the RBA has been hesitating to introduce more facilities amid fears it would have a negative impact on the housing market. However, it seems now unlikely that the latest rate cuts to a record low of 0.25%, will boost the price of properties as it happened in the past.
In the meantime, the RBA continues to say that rates will remain low until inflation reaches the desired 2%-3% range and progress is seen toward full employment, quite unlikely in the current scenario.
AUD/USD Technical outlook
Unless the numbers diverge from expectations, it seems unlikely that AUD/USD will react to inflation figures, but instead, it will keep on moving alongside sentiment.
The pair is flirting with the 0.6500 figure ahead of the event and close to complete a V-shape reversal formation, clear int the daily chart. In the way, it would need to break above bearish 100 and 200 DMA, with the shortest providing dynamic resistance at 0.6570.
The pair is bullish, although without enough strength given that, in the mentioned chart, the Momentum indicator eases within positive levels while the RSI consolidates around 63. Still, as long as it holds above the 0.6400 figure, the risk will remain skewed to the downside. The immediate support is the former April monthly high at 0.6444.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls of the highs as the dollar strikes back
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850, down from nearly reaching 1.09 as the US dollar is staging a comeback and markets marginally cool down. US Conference Board Consumer Confidence tumbled to 86.6, within expectations.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 as Johnson contemplates the next steps
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, holding onto only some of its gains. PM Johnson is contemplating the next steps in the battle against coronavirus amid improving statistics. US Consumer Confidence is due out later on.
Old town road to the crypto moon
The crypto market is at a crossroads that will determine the path to new historic highs. Ambiguity at a technical level is absolute and the market does not have much time to choose the way forward. Sentiment indicators remain at high-fear levels.
WTI: Bulls continue to guard $10 mark, still down 15% ahead of API
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has come under fresh selling pressure in the European session, as the bears now look to test the contract low of $6.55 on a break below the $10 psychological level.
Gold: Bears challenge $1690 horizontal support
Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday recovery move, instead met with some fresh supply near a resistance marked by 100-hour EMA and refreshed daily lows during the early NA session.