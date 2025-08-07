AUD/USD traded in an irresolute fashion around the 0.6500 area.

The US Dollar shrugged off part of its recent weakness, advancing modestly.

The Australian trade surplus widened to A$5.365 billion in June.

The Aussie found initial strength on Wednesday, sending AUD/USD to the vicinity of the 0.6550 zone, or multi-day highs. However, the subsequent resumption of the bid bias in the US Dollar (USD) caused the AUD/USD to give up those gains and eventually return to the 0.6500 neighbourhood.

Domestic data: a tale of two stories

Headline CPI in Q2 grew 0.7% QoQ (2.1% YoY), and June’s Monthly CPI Indicator printed 1.9%, evidence that price pressures are easing only grudgingly. Yet activity numbers brightened the mood: the manufacturing PMI rebounded to 51.6 and the services PMI to 53.8, while retail sales popped 1.2 % in June. The labour market, however, showed fatigue—only 2K jobs were added last month, nudging unemployment up to 4.3% as participation climbed to 67.1%.

The latest trade balance results looked promising after the trade surplus widened to A$5.365 billion in June (from A$1.604 billion).

RBA: patience, not pivot

At its early-August meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the cash rate parked at 3.85 %. Governor Michele Bullock called the decision “one of timing rather than direction”, adding that cuts remain possible if inflation keeps drifting lower. Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser echoed the caution, promising any easing would be gradual.

Looking at the next RBA meeting on August 12, consensus among market participants points to a quarter-point rate reduction, taking the OCR to 3.60%.

China’s uneven comeback

Australia’s largest export market is sending mixed signals. Q2 GDP expanded 5.2% YoY and industrial production climbed 7%, yet retail sales fell short of the 5% mark. Beijing left its one- and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged at 3.00 % and 3.50 %, while July’s official PMIs slipped—manufacturing to 49.3 and non-manufacturing to 50.1. The Caixin surveys presented a similarly inconsistent picture, highlighting the fragility of the recovery.

Earlier on Thursday, China’s trade surplus narrowed to $98.24 billion in July, with exports and imports expanding by 7.2% and 4.1%, respectively, from a year earlier.

Positioning: shorts trimmed

CFTC data to July 29 showed speculators pared their net short positions in the Aussie Dollar to just over 78K contracts, hitting a two-week low, while open interest eased to around 159.7K contracts.

Chart watch: key levels

The YTD peak of 0.6625 (July 24) remains the next ceiling, followed by the November 2024 high of 0.6687 (November 7) and then the psychological 0.7000 mark.

Support lurks at the August base of 0.6418 (August 1), ahead of the 200-day SMA at 0.6389 and the June trough of 0.6372 (June 23).

Momentum remains mixed: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) surpassed 49, showing that some upside pressure remains in store, while an Average Directional Index (ADX) around 17 still signaling that the broader trend looks somwhow weak.

AUD/USD daily chart

Outlook: range-bound for now

Barring a surprise rebound in China, a dramatic shift in Fed guidance or an unexpected RBA move, the Aussie looks content to shuffle between 0.6400 and 0.6600—biding its time for the next catalyst.