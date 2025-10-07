Australian Dollar Price Forecast: Minor hurdle sits around 0.6650
- AUD/USD reversed two daily advances in a row, breaking below 0.6600.
- The US Dollar kept the bid bias unchanged amid the prevailing risk-off mood.
- Australian’s Consumer Confidence receded to 92.1 in October, said Westpac.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) couldn’t keep Monday’s upbeat tone going, with AUD/USD slipping back under the key 0.6600 handle on Tuesday as sellers returned to the market.
The move lower came alongside another strong rebound in the Greenback, which pushed the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh two-week highs, comfortably above the 98.00 mark.
Domestic data still holding up
Despite the softer tone in markets, Australia’s economy is holding up better than expected. The final PMI readings for September eased a touch but stayed above 50, meaning activity is still expanding.
Retail sales rose a solid 1.2% in June, the August trade surplus narrowed only slightly to A$1.825 billion, and business investment kept improving through Q2. GDP grew 0.6% QoQ and 1.8% on a yearly basis, not spectacular, but steady enough.
The labour market has cooled a bit over the summer. The Unemployment Rate held at 4.2% in August, though total employment dipped by 5.4K, hardly a red flag, but a sign that momentum is softening around the edges.
RBA stays cautious
Inflation, meanwhile, is proving a little too sticky for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The August Monthly CPI Indicator (Weighted Mean) edged up to 3.0% from 2.8%, and Q2 CPI rose 0.7% QoQ and 2.1% YoY.
That was enough to keep the RBA on guard at its 30 September meeting. The cash rate stayed at 3.60%, as expected, but policymakers quietly dropped earlier hints about potential easing.
Officials warned that disinflation might be slowing after that CPI surprise and that Q3 could run hotter than their 2.6% forecast. The broader economy still looks solid too: real wages are improving, asset prices are rising, and households are feeling more confident, hardly a case for rate cuts.
Governor Michele Bullock repeated that decisions will remain data-driven and made one meeting at a time. Rate cuts aren’t off the table, but the RBA wants to see clearer signs that supply and demand pressures are really easing.
For now, the trimmed mean CPI at 2.7% YoY in Q2 sits comfortably inside the RBA’s 2%–3% target band.
So far, markets are pricing in about 15 basis points of easing by year-end and roughly 30 bps by end-2026.
China still calling the shots
Australia’s fortunes remain tightly linked to China’s patchy recovery. Q2 GDP rose a healthy 5.2% YoY, but August retail sales missed at 3.4%. September PMIs painted a mixed picture — manufacturing stayed in contraction at 49.8 while services barely held the 50.0 line. Meanwhile, August CPI fell 0.4% YoY, keeping deflation worries alive.
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its Loan Prime Rates (LPR) unchanged in September: the one-year at 3.00% and the five-year at 3.50%, as markets expected.
Traders remain unconvinced
Speculative traders aren’t exactly piling in either. With fresh Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data still missing due to the US government shutdown, the latest available figures (week to September 23) showed limited appetite for the Aussie. Net shorts climbed to 101.6K contracts, the highest in two weeks, while open interest ticked up to 160.8K.
Technicals views
AUD/USD seems to have embarked on a consolidative range.
Indeed, further upside is seen targeting the 2025 peak at 0.6707 (September 17), ahead of the 2024 top at 0.6942 (September 30), which is closely followed by the key 0.7000 threshold.
On the flip side, initial contention emerges at the weekly base at 0.6520 (September 26), which appears bolstered by the interim 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). South from here, AUD/USD could attempt a move to the August floor at 0.6414 (August 21), again supported by the significant 200-day SMA. Extra losses from here should see the June valley at 0.6372 (June 23) revisited.
Momentum indicators remain mixed: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has eased below 51, hinting at shrinking upside impulse, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 16 indicates that the trend lacks colour.
AUD/USD daily chart
Still waiting for a catalyst
All told, AUD/USD is still boxed inside a broad 0.6400–0.6700 range. It’ll probably take a stronger catalyst, better Chinese data, a dovish pivot from the Fed, or a more cautious RBA, to break it out convincingly.
