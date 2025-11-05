TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Australian Dollar Price Forecast: Losses remain contained near 0.6440

  • AUD/USD reverses its multi-day leg lower and retakes the 0.6500 barrier.
  • The US Dollar struggles to extend its march north despite higher yields and firm data.
  • Chinese business activity cooled a tad in October, as per the latest PMI readings.
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: Losses remain contained near 0.6440
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The Australian Dollar (AUD) finally found its footing on Wednesday, pushing AUD/USD back above the 0.6500 mark after five straight days in the red.

What’s interesting is that the rebound came even without a clear driver from the US Dollar (USD). Traders are still digesting stronger-than-expected readings from the ADP National Employment Report (ADP) and the ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), both of which fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could hold off on cutting rates at its December meeting.

At the same time, the unresolved US government shutdown drama continues to hang over markets, keeping risk sentiment fragile and giving the Greenback some safe-haven support.

Australia: resilient, but showing a few stress lines

Australia’s economy isn’t setting any records, but it’s holding up better than many expected. The October PMIs were a mixed bag, manufacturing slipped back below the 50 mark to 49.7 (from 51.4), while services ticked up to 53.1 (from 52.4).

Elsewhere, Retail Sales rose 1.2% in June, and the August trade surplus narrowed only slightly to A$1.25 billion. Business investment also picked up in Q2, helping GDP grow 0.6% QoQ and 1.1% YoY. It’s not exactly booming, but it shows there’s still some momentum underneath.

That said, the labour market is starting to soften a touch. Unemployment edged up to 4.5% in September (from 4.3%), while job growth slowed to 14.9K. Nothing alarming yet, but the hiring pace seems to be easing.

RBA: staying calm and prudent

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept interest rates steady at 3.60% for a second consecutive meeting on Tuesday, banging on forecasts. The decision was unanimous, and the message was clear: no rush to move in either direction.

The RBA acknowledged that inflation pressures remain a bit firm, but also noted the labour market is still tight despite the small uptick in joblessness. Governor Michele Bullock described the current stance as “pretty close to neutral,” with no clear bias toward tightening or easing.

She also pointed out that the 75 bps of cuts already in place haven’t fully worked their way through the economy. Policymakers are keeping an eye on whether demand starts running ahead of supply. For now, markets are only pricing in about 3 bps of easing by the December 9 meeting, and roughly 13 bps by early 2026.

China: still calling the shots

Australia’s outlook remains closely tied to China’s fortunes. Chinese GDP expanded 4.0% YoY in Q3, while retail sales rose 3.0%. The RatingDog Manufacturing PMI slipped to 50.6, and the Services PMI softened to 52.6 in October, a sign that momentum is levelling off.

Furthermore, China’s trade surplus narrowed from $103.33 billion to $90.45 billion in September, while CPI stayed negative at –0.3% YoY.

It is worth recalling that earlier in October, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its Loan Prime Rates (LPR) unchanged at 3.00% (one-year) and 3.50% (five-year), as widely expected.

Technical view

There is no change to the broad consolidative theme around AUD/USD, with the key 200-day SMA emerging as an important contention zone around 0.6440, a region underpinned by the October lows.

The resurgence of the downside trend could prompt AUD/USD to challenge the key 200-day SMA at 0.6445, prior to the October valley at 0.6440 (October 14). Extra retracements could prompt a test of the August trough at 0.6414 (August 21) to emerge on the horizon ahead of the June bottom of 0.6372 (June 23).

In case bulls regain control, there is an immediate hurdle at the October high of 0.6629 (October 1). If the pair surpasses the latte, it could then attempt a move to the 2025 ceiling of 0.6707 (September 17), seconded by the 2024 peak at 0.6942 (September 30), and the 0.7000 round level.

Furthermore, momentum indicators give some hope to a potential recovery: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounces past the 45 level, indicating potential gains along the road, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) above 16 suggests a trend that remains juiceless.

AUD/USD daily chart

The takeaway

For now, AUD/USD remains range-bound between 0.6400 and 0.6700, waiting for a clear catalyst, whether that’s data from China, the Fed’s next move, the RBA’s tone, or a shift in the US–China trade landscape.

Inflation FAQs

Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.

Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.

Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD regains 1.1500 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales data

EUR/USD regains 1.1500 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales data

EUR/USD posts small gains above 1.1500 in early European trading on Thursday. Improved risk sentiment provides some support to the riskier assets such as the Euro, while the US Dollar pulls back amid a record government shutdown. Traders await the Eurozone Retail Sales data for further directives. 

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3050 ahead of BoE policy decision

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3050 ahead of BoE policy decision

GBP/USD sticks to a slight upbeat tone above 1.3050 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by a broad US Dollar retreat on government shutdown concerns, while the Pound Sterling looks to the BoE policy announcements from fresh policy cues. 

Gold struggles to capitalize on modest intraday uptick and remains below $4,000

Gold struggles to capitalize on modest intraday uptick and remains below $4,000

Gold sticks to a positive bias for the second straight day on Tuesday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the $4,000 psychological mark heading into the European session. Investors now seem concerned that a prolonged US government shutdown could affect the economic performance. 

Solana rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana trades above $160 on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers