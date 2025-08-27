AUD/USD traded in an inconclusive fashion around the 0.6500 region midweek.

The US Dollar gathered fresh pace amid jitters over the Fed’s independence.

The Monthly CPI Indicator unexpectedly rose in July.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) chopped around on Wednesday, with AUD/USD flipping between gains and losses near the 0.6500 mark. The pair’s lack of conviction came as the US Dollar (USD) stayed firm and risk-related assets remained broadly under pressure.

Inflation still running hot

July’s Monthly CPI Indicator (Weighted Mean) jumped to 2.8%, up from 1.9% the month before. Q2 CPI climbed 0.7% QoQ and 2.1% YoY, keeping price pressures in focus and reinforcing the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) cautious tone.

The economy shows resilience

Beyond inflation, the data run has looked solid. Early August PMIs surprised to the upside, with manufacturing at 52.9 and services at 55.1. Retail sales popped 1.2% in June, while the trade surplus widened sharply to A$5.365B. The labour market is still tight, unemployment slipped to 4.2% in July as 24.5K jobs were added.

RBA: Data-dependent and cautious

The RBA trimmed rates by 25 basis points earlier this month to 3.60% and lowered its 2025 growth outlook.

Governor Michele Bullock pushed back against a bigger cut, repeating that policy remains “data-dependent.” Markets are now pricing another 25 basis point move by November 5.

The bank’s Minutes released earlier this week also highlighted that faster cuts are possible if the labour market eases, but the RBA would stick to a slower path if conditions remain tight.

China remains the swing factor

China’s growth is still mixed. The GDP rose 5.2% YoY in the April-June period, while industrial output expanded 7%, and retail sales disappointed expectations. PMIs slipped back under 50, trade data showed a narrowing surplus, and inflation stayed flat. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) left key lending rates unchanged last week, as expected.

Market positioning: Speculators remain (very) bearish

Commitment of Traders (CFTC) data showed net shorts on the Aussie hitting their highest since April 2024, while open interest also climbed to a two-month peak, underscoring a more bearish tone.

Technical picture

AUD/USD is still struggling to find direction within familiar levels. On the upside, the first real test is the 2025 ceiling at 0.6625 (July 24). If buyers can push through there, the next key level is the November 2024 peak at 0.6687 (November 7), and beyond that the bigger psychological target sits at 0.7000.

On the downside, support is holding for now at 0.6414 (August 21). A break lower would bring the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6384 into view, followed closely by the June floor at 0.6372 (June 23).

However, momentum signals apear mixed. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) gyrates around the 50 yardstick, suggesting there’s still some room for further gains. Additionally, the Average Directional Index (ADX) hovers near 16, indicating that the ongoing trend lacks juice.

AUD/USD daily chart

Short-term outlook

AUD/USD remains boxed in a 0.6400–0.6600 consolidative range. Breaking out will likely need a stronger catalyst: A more solid improvement from Chinese data, a meaningful shift in Federal Reserve (Fed) policy, or fresh signals from the RBA.