AUD/USD intensified its weekly decline and flirted with monthly lows near 0.6420.

The US Dollar faced renewed downside pressure ahead of the FOMC Minutes.

Flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs are due next in Oz.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) extended its weekly losses, pushing AUD/USD back toward three-week lows near 0.6420, an area coincident with the August floor. The third straight daily pullback came despite the US Dollar (USD) retreated slightly, as traders weighed geopolitical risks and another attack by President Trump to the Federal Reserve (Fed), this time directed at Governor Lisa Cook.

Inflation: Easing, but hardly racing

Australia’s inflation trend is cooling, though not at a dramatic pace. Q2 CPI landed at 0.7% QoQ and 2.1% YoY, while June’s Monthly CPI Indicator eased to 1.9%. It’s progress, but more of a gentle decline than a sharp drop.

The broader economy is holding up better. July PMIs showed manufacturing climbing back above the 50 threshold at 51.6, services rising to 53.8, and retail sales gaining 1.2% in June. Trade added momentum too, with the surplus swelling to A$5.365 billion from A$1.604 billion in May.

Jobs remain firm after the labour market saw July’s unemployment edge lower to 4.2%, with 24.5K jobs added and participation steady at 67%.

RBA: Playing it cautious

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) trimmed the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points earlier this month to 3.60%, as expected, while revising its end-2026 forecast lower to 2.9% from 3.2%. Growth projections for 2025 were also cut to 1.7% from 2.1%, citing global headwinds. But unemployment and core inflation forecasts for late 2025 were left unchanged at 4.3% and 2.6%.

Governor Michele Bullock resisted calls for a larger half-point cut, stressing policy remains “data-dependent, not data-point dependent.” For now, markets are pricing in around 25 basis points of easing by the November 5 meeting, in line with another quarter-point move.

China: The swing factor

China continues to deliver a mixed picture for Australia. Q2 GDP came in at 5.2% YoY and industrial output grew 7%, but retail sales fell short of the 5% mark. The PBoC held its one- and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) steady at 3.00% and 3.50% earlier on Wednesday, in line with prior forecasts.

Other signals were weaker: the official manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.3, non-manufacturing slipped to 50.1, and Caixin surveys echoed the slowdown. July trade data showed the surplus narrowing to $98.24 billion, with exports up 7.2% and imports up 4.1%. Inflation barely budged, underscoring ongoing deflationary pressure.

Positioning: Bears remain in control

Speculators remain heavily against the Aussie. Commodity Futures Trading Comission (CFTC) data through August 12 showed net shorts swelling to nearly 88K contracts, the largest since April 2024, while open interest climbed to 171.3K, marking multi-week highs.

Charts: Support softens

Upside hurdles sit at the 2025 ceiling of 0.6625 (July 24), followed by the November 2024 peak at 0.6687 (November 7). Above there, the psychological 0.7000 looms.

On the downside, first support is the August valley at 0.6418 (August 1), followed by the 200-day SMA at 0.6385 and the June floor at 0.6372 (June 23).

Momentum indicators look tilted to the negative side: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped back to 39 and the Average Directional Index (ADX) above 17 signals a still weak, drifting market.

AUD/USD daily chart

Range-bound for now

For the moment, AUD/USD looks trapped between 0.6400 and 0.6600. Breaking out of that range may need a stronger catalyst, be it firmer Chinese data, a shift from the Fed, or a fresh steer from the RBA.