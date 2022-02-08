Asia Market Update: Mixed equities session in Asia, CN markets lag; Aussie yields rise after comments by former RBA official; UST yields rise.
General trend
- Japan reported an unadjusted Current Account deficit for the first time in years.
- Japanese REIT said to cancel Yen-denominated debt sale amid higher yields.
- US equity FUTS trade slightly higher.
- Nikkei 225 has pared gain;Topix Iron & Steel index outperforms [There was renewed reporting that the US/Japan reached an agreement related to steel tariffs; Kobe Steel and JFE are due to report earnings].
- Japanese companies due to report earnings include Softbank Group, Sharp, Kobe Steel, JFE Holdings, AGC, Idemitsu, Tokai Carbon, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Shimano, Kansai Paint.
- Toyota is due to report on Wed.
- Shanghai Composite declined by >1% during the morning session [IT and Consumer indices lag].
- Hang Seng underperforms and drops by >1.5% [US restrictions weigh on WuXi Biologics and the Healthcare Index].
- S&P ASX 200 outperforms on Resources index; REITS supported by corporate earnings [SCA Property]; Financials rise on Macquarie and Suncorp.
- South Korea bank earnings in focus.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include AGCO, Aramark, Avient, Bombardier, Carrier Global, Centene, Coty, DuPont, Fiserv, Harley-Davidson, Gartmer, Jacobs Engineering, KKR, Lear Corp, Masco, Malibu Boats, Pfizer, S&P Global, Sysco, Taylor Morrison, Thomson Reuters, Virtu Financial, Warner Music Group, Weight Watchers.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.4%.
- SUN.AU Reports H1 (A$) Cash earnings 361M v 509M y/y; Rev 7.2B v 7.4B y/y.
- MQG.AU Gives 9M trading update: Macquarie Asset Management net profit contribution higher y/y, AUM A$750.1B, +2% q/q.
- (AU) Australia sells A$150M v A$150M indicated in 1.25% Aug 2040 Indexed Bonds; Avg Yield: 0.2498%; bid-to-cover 5.09x.
- (AU) Australia Jan NAB Business Confidence: +3 v -12 prior; Conditions: 3 v 8 v prior.
- (AU) Former Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Edwards: The RBA could increase rates 4x in quick succession in late 2022 due to upward trajectory on economy – press.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Bank is commencing Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) proof-of-concept design work.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.
- 9984.JP Speculated to sell ARM via IPO after $66B sale to NVIDIA collapses due to regulatory concerns, would receive breakup fee of $1.25B [in line] - FT.
- 2579.JP To raise wholesale prices of 1.5l and 2l PET bottle products for mass merchandisers and online sellers, effective May 1st; Prices of products including Coca-Cola, Fanta and Aya Taka to increase 5-8%.
- (JP) Japan Dec Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: -0.2% v 0.9%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -2.2% v -0.8%e.
- (JP) Japan Dec BoP Current Account: -¥370.8B v +¥106.4Be (1st deficit in 8 years); Adj Current Account: ¥787.5B v ¥1.12Te; Japanese funds sold most US and French sovereign bonds since May 2020 in December.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Matsuno: Will consider additional steps on increasing gasoline prices in Japan; Seeks complete resolution on US Tariffs.
- (JP) Japan Trade Min Hagiuda: Japan isn’t currently considering raising the subsidy limit for oil refiners, even as global crude prices keep rising.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥200B v ¥200B indicated in 10-year 0.005% inflation-indexed bonds; yield at lowest accepted -0.388% v -0.357% prior; bid to cover 4.20x v 3.31x prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.8%.
- (KR) Reportedly North Korea convenes a key Parliamentary meeting without Leader Kim present – Yonhap.
- (KR) North Korea denies allegations it carried out a series of cryptocurrency thefts and cyberattacks on other countries - Yonhap.
- 373220.KR Reports FY21 (KRW) Op +768B v -289B y/y, Rev 17.9T v 12.6T y/y.
- (KR) South Korea and UK to start talks on revising Free Trade Agreement (FTA) - Yonhap.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.1%; Shanghai Composite opened 0.0%.
- (HK) Hong Kong Jan PMI (Whole Economy): 48.9 v 50.8 prior (1st contraction in 13 months).
- (CN) CHINA JAN FOREIGN RESERVES: $3.222T V $3.254TE (yesterday late session).
- (CN) China Q1 GDP growth seen at ~5.5%, cites analysts [vs 4.0% in Q4 2021] - Chinese press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3569 v 6.3580 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY20B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY20B prior; Net drain CNY130B v Net drain CNY130B prior.
- (CN) China State Researcher Lou Hong: China should increase Sovereign Bond Supply as long as risks are controllable - Chinabond Magazine.
- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: Hong Kong will stick to its 'dynamic zero' coroanvirus policy; Will announce coronavirus measures later today (Feb 8th).
North America
- TSLA Said to cut one of the two electronic control units normally included in the steering system of some Model 3 and Model Y cars made in China to cope with chip shortages – press.
- VLDR Issues warrants to Amazon to acquire up to 39.5M shares – filing.
- (US) US Dept of Commerce added 33 parties based in China to its unverified list for receiving US exports (US session).
Europe
- (UK) Jan BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: 8.1% v 0.6% prior.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng -1.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.4%; Kospi -0.1%; Nikkei225 +0.2%; ASX 200 +1.1%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.0%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.1449-1.1420; JPY 115.49-115.06; AUD 0.7139-0.7107; NZD 0.6654-0.6632.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.1% at $1,819/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $90.92/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.46/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.