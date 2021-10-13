The Australian dollar is in a holding pattern in Wednesday trading. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7356, down 0.10% on the day.
AUD eyes inflation, job data
The Australian dollar is treading in calm waters, but that could change later in the day, with the release of key numbers out of Australia and the US. First, the US releases inflation for September. Inflation fears are getting stronger, as CPI has hit a 30-year high. In August, headline CPI came in at 5.3% and core CPI at 4.0 (YoY).
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has long maintained that inflation is transitory, but unless inflation starts to ease soon, the markets will remain somewhat skeptical about this stance. If the September CPI numbers are a repeat or even higher than the August releases, I expect the US dollar to respond with gains.
Another highlight on today’s calendar is the Australian employment report. The August numbers were dismal, as the economy shed 140 thousand jobs, dashing expectations of around -80 thousand. If we don’t see a marked improvement in the today’s report, then the Aussie could take a dip.
Despite the prolonged lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne, confidence remains high for both consumers and business. Westpac Consumer Consumer Sentiment fell to 104.6, down from 106.2 beforehand. Even with the drop, the reading points to a relatively high level of confidence. On the business side, The NAB Business Confidence report bounced back in impressive form in September, after two successive declines. The index accelerated to 13, up sharply from -6 points. The solid numbers can be attributed to the government’s plans to reopen and ease restrictions. As well, business confidence has been lifted by strong commodity prices, which have bolstered the country’s export sector.
Australia’s business sector is showing renewed optimism about the economy. The strong gain was driven by improved confidence after the states of New South Wales and Victoria announced reopening plans, as well as an increase in vaccination rates. As well, the surge in commodity prices has boosted the export sector and improved business confidence.
AUD/USD technical
-
The resistance line of 0.7356 is fluid. Next, there is resistance at 0.7403.
-
The pair has support at 0.7244. Below, there is support at 0.7179.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains some traction and advances to 1.1550
The single currency manages to leave behind the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and now lifts EUR/USD back to the mid-1.1500s midweek as the soft tone surrounding the greenback allows a mild improvement in the pair.
GBP/USD defends 1.3600 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.3600 after UK GDP missed estimates with 0.4% in August. A broad-based retreat in the US dollar keeps the pair afloat. Hawkish BOE outweighs renewed Brexit concerns amid a cautious market mood. US inflation and Fed minutes in focus.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1760 amid dollar pullback, US inflation eyed
Gold is wavering in a narrow range above $1760, posting small gains so far this Wednesday. Gold bulls catch a breather heading into the US inflation and FOMC minutes showdown.
Shiba Inu price to dip 26%, allowing investors to buy SHIB at discount
Shiba Inu price looks to be forming a rising wedge pattern, hinting at an incoming correction. A breakdown of the lower trend line at $0.00002828 will likely lead to a 13% correction to $0.00002540. In some cases, SHIB might head to $0.00002186, creating a bottom reversal pattern.
US CPI Sept Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?
The inflation-averaging vaccine is not working. Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.