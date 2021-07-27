The Australian dollar has recorded losses in the Tuesday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7359, down 0.26% on the day.
Markets await Australian CPI
Australia releases its consumer inflation figures each quarter, so there is plenty of anticipation before each release. The consensus for second-quarter CPI is 0.7% for Headline CPI, a slight improvement over the Q1 reading of 0.6%. Trimmed Mean CPI will be closely watched, as the RBA sets its policy based on this index. The estimate stands at 0.5%, compared to 0.3% beforehand.
Unlike the Federal Reserve, the RBA doesn’t have inflation as one of its most pressing concerns. Inflation remains within the Bank’s range of 2-3%, and with lockdowns in place due to a rise in Covid cases, inflationary pressures don’t appear to be on the increase. Unless the forecasts are well off target, I expect a muted reaction from the Australian dollar.
At the RBA’s July meeting, RBA Governor Philip Lowe announced that the central bank would taper the asset purchase program from AUD 5 billion to 4 billion each week, starting in September, with a review in November. This is not a massive reduction by any means, but it is nonetheless an important signal to the markets that the RBA is tightening policy, and this should continue as long as the economy continues to perform well.
The markets are awaiting the FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday. The US dollar has been under some pressure, but concerns that the Fed could show a hawkish side and announce a taper will likely keep the sellers at bay until after the meeting. If the Fed sounds dovish, the dollar could face some headwinds in the latter part of the week.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD has support at 0.7297. Below, there is support at 0.7231.
-
There is resistance at 0.7422, followed by resistance at 0.7481.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1820 after US data miss
EUR/USD is trading near weekly highs above 1.1820, as the greenback eases with worse than anticipated data and ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision. US Durable Goods Orders missed estimates with +0.8% in June.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.38 as the dollar pares gains
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, as the safe-haven dollar gains have faded away after a risk-off mood earlier in the day. The pound benefited from the drop in British covid cases.
Gold battles $1,800 as USD lingers near highs
Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.
Dogecoin to retest critical support before overcoming doubt
Dogecoin price thrilled investors after posting a 17% surge on July 26. Following the swing high, DOGE has wiped out most of those gains as it retraces.
FX: 10 things to watch this week
Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...