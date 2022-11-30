From many sides of the globe, we are receiving data showing that inflation may have peaked and from now on, those numbers will decline. One of those countries is Australia, where the CPI number came 6.9%, which was lower than expectations (7.6%) and lower than the number from the previous month (7.3%). It did not create any bigger moves on the AUD, with the AUDUSD staying in a tight range, waiting for a breakout.
AUDUSD is currently trading inside of a pennant pattern (red), which is created in an area filled with key supports and resistances. First of all, you can see that the price trades above the long-term down trendline (black), which now can be considered as support. Secondly, we are currently fighting with the 38,2% Fibonacci, which is playing the resistance role and is doing it very efficiently. In addition to this, AUDUSD is trying to break through the lows from July and September (yellow), with them being exactly in the middle of the pennant.
As you can see, we are really in a no-man's land, waiting for a bigger movement in any direction. Price breaking above the upper line of the pennant will bring us a buy signal and price breaking below the lower line will bring a signal to sell. There is a chance that the direction will be chosen today, during the speech from Jerome Powell, so be careful during that time on the market!
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0300, eyes on Powell
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0300 amid month-end flows. The US Dollar Index gathers strength following the mixed macroeconomic data releases while investors await FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1900 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.1900 after having climbed above 1.2000 earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed after the opening bell and the US Dollar benefits from the cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
Gold holding ground around $1,750 as Powell looms
XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains after hitting a fresh weekly high. Investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's words to move more aggressively. Mixed US data showed better-than-anticipated growth but tepid employment performance.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
European Central Bank's head stated Bitcoin should not be legalized. The bank’s director general Ulrich Bindseil states that regulation of cryptocurrencies is not equivalent to legalization.
S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Powell as ADP helps doves and GDP helps hawks
Equities snoozed across the finish line on Tuesday with little catalyst. The Dow closed completely flat almost to the tick. The NASDAQ was lower by 0.7%, and the S&P 500 was also barely changed.