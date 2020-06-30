Using our discretion, we intend to add to the JPY exposure another AUDJPY short trade. From a technical view, both currencies, in their indexed form, are in no-man's-land as most of the major currencies have been the past two weeks. But we do see signs of at least a short-term continuation which could put us in positive for this trade. Eventually, on a progression to profits, we would add to the position. These are the carts for the AUD and JPY separately:
On the AUDJPY it would look like an entry at market with SL at 74.20 and TP at 72.45 risking 50 pips to target 125 aprox.
For more info on the FXStreet Signals service click here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.12 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.12, off the highs, but on course for the second positive monthly close. Concerns about the spread of coronavirus dominate markets. Eurozone inflation beat expectations and US consumer confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.23 after GDP downgrade, Johnson's speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.23 after UK GDP was downgraded from -2% to -2.2% in the first quarter. The United Kingdom reimposes restrictions on Leicester. PM Johnson laid out new infrastructure spending plans.
Canadian economy contracts by 11.6% in April
Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Canada contracted by 11.6% in April, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Tuesday. This reading followed March's decline of 7.5% (revised from 7.2%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation for a fall of 13%.
Gold edges lower to test 100-hour SMA support, around $1765 area
Gold remains confined in a range for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The technical set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying. A convincing break below $1767-65 confluence support might negate bullish bias.
WTI prints mild losses below $40.00, focus on API stockpile data
WTI fails to justify pullback from $39.30, recedes from four-day low. Fears of US-China tussle, virus woes upend recovery moves despite upbeat PMIs from Beijing. Risk catalysts, API weekly inventories will offer fresh impulse.