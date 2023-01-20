AUD/USD technical analysis
Bullish continuation.
ATR is 97 pips.
CBR bullish pattern.
Temporary bottom has been established.
M H5 is the target.
MEGATREND MAs: Bullish
D1 chart AUD/USD
Order block.
CBR pattern.
Entry zone.
Intraweek target.
The AUD/USD is in uptrend. The market has 97 pips of the ATR which indicates bullish market conditions. At this point we can assume that the price will continue upwards towards camarilla M H4 pivot point 0.6962. However, a break higher will lead the price towards 0.7015 and 0.7088 respectively.
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
