In today's live stream, Dale shared downside targets in Aussie. He's talking Gold Top, USDJPY Bottom and he maintains his bearish view in SPX.
EUR/USD flat for the week, but above 1.0800
The EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.0830, unchanged from its Monday’s opening as investors await a fresh catalyst. Growth-related figures and the US Q4 Gross Domestic Product to bring answers next week.
GBP/USD nearing 1.2400, bulls on hold
GBP/USD is up for the day and heading into the weekly close, although missing momentum. Dismal United Kingdom macroeconomic data undermines demand for the Pound despite the US Dollar's lack of appeal.
Gold struggles around $1930s, drops on buoyant US Dollar
Gold price retreats from multi-month highs ahead of the weekend due to the US Dollar (USD) recovering some ground and elevated US Treasury bond yields, despite recessionary fears around the US economy. Hence, the XAU/USD is retracing from daily highs of $1937.91, exchanging hands at $1926.42, down 0.28%.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC not reflecting fallout from Genesis bankruptcy
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is currently holding near $20 after reality kicked in this week with several central bankers coming out and setting the record straight in terms of inflation, growth outlook and recession possibilities.
Week Ahead – BoC may hike one final time, will flash PMIs spread gloom or optimism?
As 2023 gets underway, so do the central bank meetings and the Bank of Canada will be the next after the BoJ to announce its first policy decision of the year. Meanwhile, investors will be nervously awaiting the first PMI readings of 2023 next week as they juggle to reach a consensus about the recessionary risks.