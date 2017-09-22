AUD/USD: recovery limited below 0.8000
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7972
The Aussie recovered against the greenback after falling to 0.7908, the lowest for the pair in this September, helped by US Trump and North Korean Kim Jong Un, who revived geopolitical tensions by menacing each other. North Korea is said to be preparing another nuclear test, which resulted in demand for safe-haven assets. Gold's advance, alongside with the greenback easing in this scenario, backed the recovery in the pair to the current 0.7972 level. The American dollar is also being weighed by positive news coming from Europe which lifted the common currency.
Despite nearing 0.8000, the pair seems unable to regain its upward strength, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing below its 20 SMA, acting as dynamic resistance at 0.7985, whilst technical indicators remain within negative territory, gaining downward potential. An advance beyond the mentioned 20 SMA could lead to an advance up to 0.8030, a major static resistance level, while beyond this last, the rally could extend towards 0.8100, with approaches to this last probably triggering profit taking and resulting in a sharp pullback.
Support levels: 0.7920 0.7870 0.7835
Resistance levels: 0.7990 0.8030 0.8070
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.