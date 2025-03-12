- AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s improvement beyond 0.6300.
- The US Dollar navigated a narrow range near recent lows.
- US recession fears and tariff concerns remained well in place.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) managed to extend Tuesday’s uptick past the 0.6300 hurdle on Wednesday, following the vacillating mood around the US Dollar (USD), which left the US Dollar Index (DXY) near its recent multi-month troughs.
Meanwhile, AUD/USD kept its rebound alive and rose to new two-day peaks near 0.6320 on the back of the widespread better sentiment in the risk-linked galaxy.
Trade tensions still in focus
Fresh tariffs—including a 25% levy on Canadian and Mexican products and a 20% duty on Chinese imports—continue to rattle investors, raising the spectre of retaliatory moves and the threat of a broader trade war.
Risk-sensitive currencies like the Aussie are especially vulnerable, given that a slowdown in China—Australia’s largest trading partner—could curb demand for Australian commodity exports. This concern appeared somewhat alleviated following extra gains in copper and iron prices on Wednesday.
Central banks and inflation: The ongoing narrative
Worries over trade-related inflation could force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain tighter monetary policy for longer. However, growing fears of a US economic slowdown may yet alter the Fed’s stance, a view that seems to have been propped up by lower-than-expected US CPI data in February.
In Australia, the Reserve Bank (RBA) reduced its benchmark rate by 25 basis points in February, bringing it down to 4.10%. While RBA Governor Michele Bullock emphasized that future decisions hinge on inflation data, Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser signalled caution over expecting multiple cuts. Still, market chatter points to as much as 75 basis points of additional easing over the next year amid global trade uncertainties.
Inflation and rate outlook Down Under
Australia’s January Monthly CPI Indicator came in at 2.5%, just below estimates. Minutes from the latest RBA meeting showed policymakers debating whether to hold rates steady or make a small cut; they ultimately chose the latter while clarifying it did not guarantee a full easing cycle. Officials also noted that Australia’s interest rate peak is relatively low compared to other countries and that its labour market remains solid.
AUD/USD technical view
If AUD/USD can surpass its March high of 0.6363 (March 6), the next test is the 2025 peak at 0.6408 (February 21). A clear break above that level could open the door to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6528.
On the downside, initial support lies at the March low of 0.6186 (March 4). A more pronounced drop could see the pair targeting the 2025 bottom at 0.6087 or even the psychologically significant 0.6000 threshold.
Momentum indicators shifted to slightly bullish, although still remain unclear. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 52 points to some pick-up of the bullish bias, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 12 continues to suggest a generally weak trend.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key data releases ahead
Looking forward, traders will monitor Australia’s final Building Permits, Private House Approvals, and Industrial Production figures, due on March 13, for further clues about the Aussie’s near-term direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes 0.6360
AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s uptick and trespassed the 0.6300 hurdle despite the decent rebound in the Greenback and opening the door to a potential test of the monthly highs in the 0.6360 in the short term.
EUR/USD faces a probable technical decline
Despite the daily pullback, EUR/USD remains in the overbought territory, leaving it vulnerable to a potential technical correction in the next few days. The pair’s constructive outlook remains in place, in the meantime, above the 200-day SMA.
GBP/USD keeps the upside impulse in place, targets 1.3000
The generalised optimism in the risk-linked universe coupled with the irresolute price action in the Greenback bolsters the move higher in GBP/USD, which re-shifts its attention to the 1.3000 threshold.
Bitcoin open interest crosses $46B as Polymarket bettors raise Russia-Ukraine ceasefire odds to 78%
Bitcoin price rose 3% in the last 24 hours, reclaiming territories above $83,700 after forming a local bottom around $76,000 on Tuesday. Early market signals after the latest United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data suggest the latest BTC upside momentum could linger.
Gold climbs to two-week tops near $2,940
Gold prices accelerate their weekly recovery and flirt with the key $2,940 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday on the back of the lack of direction in the Greenback, tariff concerns and cooling US inflation.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.