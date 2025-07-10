AUD/USD extends its weekly advance to the 0.6570 zone on Thursday.

The US Dollar remains on the positive foot on trade and hawkish Fedspeak.

The White House's trade policy dominates the market amidst ongoing tariff threats.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) continued to rise on Thursday, with AUD/USD moving back into the 0.6570–0.6580 region, up for the third consecutive day.

The RBA surprises to the upside and hints at a dovish tilt

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its benchmark interest rate at 3.85% on Tuesday, which was not what most people thought would happen as consensus had almost fully priced in a quarter point rate cut. Not all board members agreed on the decision, as six decided to keep it the same, while three wanted to lower it.

Later, Governor Michele Bullock said that the split was more about time than direction. She also said that the board was leaning towards making policy easier, as long as the second quarter's inflation data matches what was expected.

In reality, markets quickly adjusted, as futures now show a nearly 90% possibility of a rate drop in August, while the terminal rate projection has gone up slightly from 2.85% to 3.10%.

China shows signs of prosperity, yet there are some caveats.

The economic statistics from China, a crucial trade partner, was not all good. In May, industrial output, retail sales, and services activity all got better. The official PMI readings stayed close to the line between expansion and contraction, which supports a GDP growth prediction of around 5% for 2025.

Still, China's housing market is still sluggish, and stimulus measures are slowly being rolled back, which makes the future appear uncertain and poses concerns for Australia's commodity-driven economy.

Also, inflation in China is still low, with consumer prices only going up 0.1% in June from the same month last year.

Different stories from the central banks?

The RBA's careful tone was similar to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision in June to keep interest rates the same. But lately, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that US tariffs might cause goods prices to rise again, which could make the two central banks' policy courses even more different if inflation rises unexpectedly.

Positioning shows a change in sentiment

The most recent CFTC statistics through July 1 indicate that speculative net short positions in the Aussie fell to just over 70K contracts, or two-week low. At the same time, open interest grew for the third week in a row to around 151.4K contracts, which suggests that negative sentiment is weakening.

Technical picture: There is resistance ahead, but the trend is unclear.

AUD/USD has to break above the 2025 high of 0.6590 (June 30) to allow a potential visit to the November 2024 top of 0.6687, and finally the important 0.7000 barrier.

The 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.6408 is a level of support, followed by the June low of 0.6372 (June 23) and the May low of 0.6356. If these levels are broken, the 0.6000 level might be reached before the 2025 base level of 0.5913 (April 9).

The momentum indicators are sending forth different indications. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to 58, which is a good sign, but the Average Directional Index (ADX) is close to 17, which means that the trend strength is weak.

AUD/USD daily chart

Outlook: For now, it's stuck in a range.

The Australian Dollar may stay in its current range until Beijing or the US make a big change in its trade policy or the US makes a big change in its trade policy. The RBA is suggesting a cautious relaxing path, and China's recovery is still uneven, so AUD/USD doesn't seem to have a lot of room to go higher right now.