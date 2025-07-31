AUD/USD struggled for direction in the lower end of its range near 0.6430.

The US Dollar traded in a vacillating mood near its recent multi-week tops.

Retail Sales in Australia increased beyond estimates in June.

The Aussie Dollar (AUD) failed to gather serious upside traction on Thursday, leaving AUD/USD to linger in the area of recent troughs in the low-0.6400s following the irresolute price action in the US Dollar (USD).

Mixed macro signals

Headline inflation edged up by 0.7 % QoQ in Q2 and 2.1 % YoY, while June’s Monthly CPI Indicator printed at 1.9 %. Core pressures eased a touch, with the RBA’s trimmed mean rising 0.6 % QoQ and 2.7 % YoY.

Flash PMIs, however, painted a brighter picture: manufacturing jumped to 51.6 and services to 53.8, both safely above the 50-threshold. In the same line, Retail Sales expanded at a monthly 1.2% in June.

The jobs market told a less cheery story—only 2K positions were added in June, nudging unemployment to 4.3% as participation ticked up to 67.1%.

RBA keeping its options open

Earlier this month the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised traders by freezing the cash rate at 3.85 %. Governor Michele Bullock framed the pause as “timing rather than direction”, signalling she’s ready to move if inflation keeps easing. Futures now price in roughly 75 bp of cuts over the coming year; an August move is a long shot, but hardly off the table.

Speaking in Sydney on Thursday, RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said Australia’s second-quarter inflation data had been “very welcome” and had landed exactly as the central bank had anticipated, adding that the RBA would stick to its gradual, measured path toward lower interest rates.

China’s patchy rebound

Australia’s heavyweight trading partner is still finding its feet.

On this, Q2 GDP grew 5.2% YoY and industrial output 7%, yet retail sales remain stuck below 5%. Beijing’s policymakers are prioritising stability for now, holding the one- and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively.

Adding to the sour scenario, both the Manufacturing PMI and the Non-Manufacturing PMI eased to 49.3 and 50.1, respectively, in July, according to NBS.

Widening policy gap

The Federal Reserve (Fed) looks intent on keeping rates higher for longer to tame sticky US inflation and guard against fresh tariff risks. By contrast, the RBA is flirting with cuts. That divergence keeps the yield gap leaning against the Aussie, and any tweak to either narrative could send the currency lurching.

Speculative bears in control

Following the latest CFTC positioning report for the week ending July 22, speculators have doubled down on short positions, pushing net shorts to roughly 81.2K contracts—the most bearish stance since April 2024—while open interest climbed to multi-week highs around 161.4K contracts.

Charts to watch

Resistance kicks in at 0.6625, the 2025 high from July 24, followed by 0.6687, the November 2024 high, and the psychological 0.7000 line.

First support sits at 0.6425, the July floor (July 30), with the 200-day SMA lurking at 0.6392.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped below 39, hinting at mounting downside pressure, though an Average Directional Index (ADX) near 17 suggests the trend still lacks conviction.

AUD/USD daily chart

Where next?

Barring a surprise from Beijing, a Fed volte-face, or fresh fireworks from the RBA, the Aussie seems destined to drift in its well-worn range through the summer lull—waiting for the next headline to break the stalemate.